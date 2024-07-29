Embedded Safety and Security Summit 2024 Marks a Resounding Success

BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29: The eighth edition of the Embedded Safety and Security Summit (ESSS) 2024, organised by LDRA with support from partners and industry associations, concluded successfully across four major technology hubs in India -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad. This year's summit attracted around 500 attendees across the country, underscoring its significance in the embedded systems community. Led by around 30 industry experts in the field of embedded safety and security, the summit featured a series of enlightening discussions and technical sessions. It served as a platform for professionals to exchange knowledge, discuss challenges, and explore the latest innovations and best practices in the industry.

Ian Hennell, Operations Director at LDRA, expressed his satisfaction with the event's outcome: "ESSS 2024 has been a phenomenal success. It has not only facilitated in-depth technical exchanges but also strengthened collaborations across the industry on a global scale. We are proud to contribute to the ongoing advancement of embedded system safety and security."

Shinto Joseph, Director--SEA & ANZ Operations at LDRA, also commented on the summit's impact: "This year's summit has set a new benchmark for excellence and is the result of sheer teamwork. The enthusiasm and engagement from all participants have been inspiring. It reflects the growing importance of safety and security in embedded systems within India and Southeast Asia, which is crucial for technological progress."

The event was supported by esteemed partners and industry bodies, including premium sponsors Green Hills Software and CADFEM India, an elite channel partner of Ansys. The supporting partners were - the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the National Centre of Excellence, a joint initiative by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeiTY. Their invaluable support played a crucial role in the success of this year's summit.

As the community looks forward to the next edition, the insights and relationships fostered at the ESSS 2024 are expected to drive significant advancements in embedded system technologies.

