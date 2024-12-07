Embitel continues its journey with the Volkswagen Group, advancing toward a brighter digital future

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 7: Embitel Technologies, a globally recognized provider of cutting-edge product engineering services and end-to-end digital transformation solutions, has announced a significant milestone in its journey with the Volkswagen Group. As of mid-2024, Embitel has solidified its integration into the global Volkswagen Group's network while maintaining its operational independence. By strengthening its synergies with the Volkswagen Group's IT division, Embitel is poised for exponential growth, leveraging these partnerships to drive forward its ambitious vision.

With an aim to expand its workforce to 4,000 employees by 2030, Embitel is ramping up recruitment across its locations in Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Coimbatore. Currently, at 1,000 employees, the company is focused on scaling its operations to meet the demands of a growing global client base.

Volkswagen Group's commitment to the company ensures that it will remain a key player in the Group's digital transformation efforts while simultaneously exploring new markets and sectors that align with its capabilities. This will allow Embitel Technologies to scale its embedded systems engineering offerings and vehicle connectivity solutions that transform cars into software defined vehicles.

Commenting on this, Sharad Bairathi, Co-founder and CEO of Embitel Technologies, said, "The transition to Volkswagen Group IT marks a significant milestone in our strategic journey. We are now ideally positioned to leverage Volkswagen's extensive resources and innovative vision while maintaining operational agility and continuing our essential collaboration with CARIAD. We are ready to redefine the digital landscape and play a key role in shaping the future of mobility and technology."

Embitel Technologies will remain independent throughout this transition, ensuring uninterrupted day-to-day operations. The company is committed to delivering exceptional service to its existing clients, including those beyond the Volkswagen Group.

"We are excited to welcome Embitel Technologies into our ecosystem and make them a part of our journey towards a comprehensive digital transformation. As we advance our technology impact on the business and continue digital transformation initiatives, we are confident that Embitel Technologies will play a pivotal role in enhancing our operations and driving technological advancements across segments. We look forward to the innovative solutions they will bring as we shape the future of mobility together," said Stefan Imme, Volkswagen Group Sales IT.

As Embitel Technologies is closely collaborating with Volkswagen Group IT, the company will benefit from increased investments and access to the Volkswagen brands ecosystem, accelerating its growth and innovation. This shift will facilitate the expansion of Embitel Technologies' digital and technological capabilities, aligning with Volkswagen Group's strategic vision for growth.

About the Volkswagen Group:

The Volkswagen Group is one of the world's leading car makers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. It operates globally, with 114 production facilities in 17 European countries and 10 countries in the Americas, Asia and Africa. With around 684,000 employees worldwide. The Group's vehicles are sold in over 150 countries. With an unrivalled portfolio of strong global brands, leading technologies at scale, innovative ideas to tap into future profit pools and an entrepreneurial leadership team, the Volkswagen Group is committed to shaping the future of mobility through investments in electric and autonomous driving vehicles, digitalization and sustainability. In 2023, the total number of vehicles delivered to customers by the Group globally was 9.2 million (2022: 8.3 million). Group sales revenue in 2023 totaled EUR 322.3 billion (2022: EUR 279.1 billion). The operating result before special items in 2023 amounted to EUR 22.6 billion (2022: EUR 22.5 billion).

Embitel

Since its inception in 2006, Embitel Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., has driven digital transformation through advanced technology in the realms of Automotive, Internet of Things, Connected Car and Digital Solutions. Embitel has a proven track record of delivering end-to-end solutions from concept to production for a global client base. The company also provides accelerator solutions that can help customers to reduce overall development time and effort considerably. A Volkswagen Group company, Embitel is a close development partner for CARIAD, the Group's automotive software company. Embitel has its corporate office in Bengaluru, with development centres in Ahmedabad, Pune and Coimbatore in India.

