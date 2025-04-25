Embrace the Evolution: Biesse Launches Global Material Hubs for Manufacturing Excellence

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25: Biesse India, the largest subsidiary of the Biesse Group and a global leader in the design and manufacture of integrated lines and machines for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, composite materials, and metal is proud to announce the launch of the company's new Material Hubs in six cities across the globe: Sydney, Osaka, Lyon, Porto, and Toronto. This strategic initiative marks a milestone in the company's journey to redefine its value proposition in an ever-changing, multi-dimensional world.

The Material Hubs offer unique experience spaces where visitors can explore Biesse's renewed product portfolio through innovative physical and digital interactions. The renewed Biesse Machinery portfolio guarantees improvements in the functionality and performance of machines for all materials and expands the catalog, particularly for stone and glass. It also includes an innovative range of services and assistance, along with a new human-machine interaction. The new Human Machine Interface has a unified design for all machines, improving the user experience and simplifying production processes. Biesse is also creating new methods of interaction and tools, both physical and digital, for the user.

The launch event, 'Embrace the Evolution, ' was held on March 26, 2025, simultaneously across Biesse's global Material Hubs. The event featured a blend of international themes and local flavors, reflecting Biesse's identity as 'International Natives.'

"This launch is a transformative step as Biesse redefines multi-material manufacturing, offering the world a first-hand experience of the company's advancements in wood, glass, stone, metal, and composites.", remarked Sayeed Ahmed, CEO of Biesse India. "These hubs will empower industries from furniture to aerospace, reduce emissions, and foster global collaboration. Building on this momentum, we plan to establish a similar Material Hub in India by mid-2026, bringing world-class technology closer to our customers and contributing to shaping the future of manufacturing here as well. As a first step towards that change, Biesse India is already working on expanding its showroom space from 700 sq mt to a massive 2500 sq mt - this will be one of the biggest showrooms in India that will house all the latest technologies for multi-material processing under one roof and will be accessible to our customers by mid of 2025".

Along with this, Biesse also announced the 'Biesse International Design Award' competition in collaboration with POLI.design from Politecnico di Milano. This competition invites students and designers across the world to create iconic multi-material objects that will be showcased at the hubs' material areas. The concepts behind the Biesse Material Hubs were conceived in collaboration with Il Prisma, an international architecture firm with Italian roots. Together with Biesse, Il Prisma has redefined the process of redesigning the experience, turning offices and industrial spaces into open places connected to international markets, offering a vision that goes beyond the limits of traditional fairs and production sites.

About Biesse Group

Biesse is a globally recognized company specializing in the manufacturing of integrated lines and machines for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, composite materials, and future materials. Established in Italy in 1969 and listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, Biesse supports the business evolution of its clients across the furniture, housing and construction, automotive, and aerospace industries.

Currently, approximately 80% of Biesse's consolidated revenue is derived from international markets, facilitated by a growing global network that includes four manufacturing campuses and over 30 showrooms, reaching more than 160 countries.

Thanks to our expertise embodied by 4,200 employees, Biesse empowers industry-leading companies and prestigious names in Italian and international design to unleash the potential of any material.

