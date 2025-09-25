Empowering Rural Women, Shaping India's Future: FAME Celebrates Impact on 50,000+ Entrepreneurs

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: The Foundation for Advancement of Micro Enterprises (FAME) proudly announces a milestone achievement of empowering over 50,000 women entrepreneurs across rural India within a record span. Since its inception, FAME has created sustainable economic opportunities for over 2 lakh micro enterprises, with a special focus towards women, in more than 200 villages across 20 districts spanning Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. By addressing livelihood challenges and social barriers, FAME is transforming the lives of women in traditionally underserved communities, enabling them to achieve financial independence and dignity.

Through its innovative "beyond financing" approach, which integrates skill training, mentorship, and market linkages, FAME continues to uplift women entrepreneurs, fostering entrepreneurship in clusters such as footwear manufacturing, dairy farming, sports goods production and Kirana. Programs empower women to build viable livelihoods with sustainable incomes, contributing positively to their families and communities.

Mr Brij Mohan, who is the Chairman of FAME and erstwhile Executive Director of SIDBI, commented on this milestone moment, "We are immensely proud to have impacted the lives of over 50,000 women entrepreneurs in a record period. This landmark accomplishment is a testament to our commitment to creating meaningful economic opportunities and social change. We have brought financial empowerment, dignity, and hope to thousands of women, and we will continue to scale our efforts to positively affect many more lives across India."

FAME's holistic interventions have produced transformative outcomes--70% of beneficiaries report increased monthly incomes, many earning between Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000, with 90% confirming the support FAME provides in generating livelihood post the training. The ripple effect is profound, with 88% of participants experiencing improved social cohesion, economic activity, and community recognition, actively promoting gender inclusivity in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

"Before joining FAME, I struggled to contribute financially to my family due to societal restrictions and a lack of skills. Thanks to FAME's Shoe Artisan Program, I have learned a craft that not only gives me income but also respect in my community. I now feel confident and proud to support my family and contribute to our future. FAME has truly changed my life," said Rubina, a FAME Beneficiary from Agra

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, FAME remains dedicated to scaling its social impact through extended reach, strengthened partnerships, and innovative programming that deliver long-lasting dignity and financial independence for rural women entrepreneurs.

FAME is a Section 8 Company dedicated to empowering unorganised micro businesses across India to scale and become competitive. With a focus on skill development, market access, and business advisory, FAME supports the micro entrepreneur sector, which comprises of over 70 million businesses that contribute to more than 90% of India's non-farm jobs. The Foundation uniquely implements its programs through its own dedicated teams--including field officers, certified veterinary doctors, and trainers--to ensure high-quality, sustainable impact.

FAME's programs target women, young people, and vulnerable communities, especially in sectors like dairy and livestock farming, shoe manufacturing, sports goods production and kirana. By providing in-depth training, creating market linkages, and fostering social inclusion, FAME has trained over 2 lakh micro enterprises, which include 50,000 women entrepreneurs, in more than 200 villages across multiple states. Committed to long-term livelihood creation, FAME's interventions align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and strive to transform rural economies through inclusive growth and empowerment.

