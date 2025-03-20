ENGIE's Supply & Energy Management Activities Expand in India to Accelerate Clean Energy

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 20: ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy production, network, and supply, has recently established a branch in India for its Supply & Energy Management activities. With this strategic move, ENGIE shows its commitment to supporting India's transition to a carbon-neutral economy, with a focus on accelerating the growth of renewable energy.

* ENGIE establishes a new branch for its Supply and Energy Management activities in India, enabling it to connect its renewable energy assets to customers and markets.

* This new structure delivers tailored energy solutions for the country's diverse market.

* Being able to connect assets to markets will optimize energy procurement, reduce costs, and drive sustainability.

"We are proud to strengthen our commitment to India's energy transition with the inauguration of our Supply and Energy Management business in India. This strategic expansion enhances our ability to support Indian corporates with advanced, market-driven energy solutions, enabling them to navigate the evolving power landscape with greater efficiency and confidence. As the global leader in renewable PPAs, we remain steadfast in our mission to drive sustainability, resilience, and long-term value for India's energy future," said Amit Jain, CEO & Country Manager India, MD Renewables & Batteries India & South-East Asia.

ENGIE's Long-Term Commitment to India

In India, ENGIE is a trusted long-term partner, with a presence spanning over 30 years and a decade of excellence in renewable energy. Its current solar and wind portfolio totalling 2.3GW of capacity, the French multinational plans to expand its renewable energy assets in India to reach 7GW by 2030. Also exploring new renewable technologies such as batteries, storage, and hybrid renewables, ENGIE's Supply & Energy Management activities will reinforce the Group's position as a credible partner to India in its energy transition roadmaps and innovation.

"By leveraging our extensive experience in power markets and optimizing renewable assets, we aim to provide Indian companies with the best-in-class, reliable and renewable energy solutions. This is a significant step towards a sustainable and prosperous energy industry in India," stated Bernd Dinauer, Head of ENGIE's Supply & Energy Management activities in India.

Tailored Energy Solutions across sectors

ENGIE stands out from other Supply and Energy Management players in the Indian energy industry with its wide range of highly complementary solutions, ranging from asset optimization and risk management to LNG supply, power procurement and decarbonization solutions. These solutions are designed to meet the needs of diverse industries such as manufacturing, commercial real estate, and industrial operations, making them ideal for businesses striving for cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable energy outcomes. By providing world-class solutions to businesses across diverse sectors, ENGIE contributes to the development of a more resilient and sustainable energy industry in India and supports companies in their decarbonization journey.

Edouard Neviaski, ENGIE Executive Vice President in charge of Supply & Energy Management activities, noted: "India has been a pivotal market in ENGIE's renewables strategy for many years and I am to see the opening of a new office, strengthening our Supply and Energy management capabilities in the country. This strategic move reaffirms our unwavering commitment to supporting India's ambitious renewable energy goals, offering innovative solutions to our clients and contributing significantly to the region's sustainable development."

ENGIE's contributions to India's energy transition roadmaps reflect the shared vision of sustainability between France and India. HE Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, concluded: "I extend my warmest congratulations to ENGIE and its leadership on this remarkable achievement. The launch of ENGIE's Supply & Energy Management activities in India marks a significant milestone in Indo-French cooperation and reinforces our shared commitment to advancing clean energy solutions. France is proud that companies like ENGIE are at the forefront of this transformation, and their growing presence in India reflects the country's dynamic energy sector and dedication to a sustainable future."

About ENGIE

ENGIE is a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With 98,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to individuals, local authorities and businesses. Every year, ENGIE invests more than EUR10 billion to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net-zero carbon goal by 2045.

Turnover in 2024: EUR73.8 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120 / France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).

About ENGIE in India

ENGIE in India is one of the leading clean power generation companies, present for more than a decade with a 2.3 GW portfolio, of which 1.1 GW is already operational, rest under construction, across seven states. ENGIE aims to be a global leader in the zero-carbon transition, with an ambitious 'Net Zero Carbon' target by 2045, which means we are fully aligned with the Indian government's renewable energy targets. Leveraging its expertise through group companies like TRACTEBEL for engineering, Tabreed (JV) for sustainable cooling solutions, and Supply & Energy Management activities for decarbonization, ENGIE offers innovative and holistic solutions to accelerate India's clean energy future. The company is also dedicated to empowering local communities through training programs and impactful social initiatives that foster sustainable growth across the nation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)