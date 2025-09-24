Entity 1 & HIT, Taiwan announce - Red Mud-Based Silicon Carbide Wafers Tested by HIT, Taiwan

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]/ New Taipei [Taiwan], September 24: Entity 1 Value Emissions Pvt Ltd, India and HIT, Taiwan. today announces a groundbreaking PoC program: silicon carbide (SiC) wafers produced from red mud-derived silicon, with testing conducted by Taiwan Semiconductor Industry professionals via HIT, Taiwan. This milestone marks India's emergence as a global innovator in sustainable materials for the semiconductor value chain and reinforces Make in India as a strategic driver for domestic manufacturing.

What's New

* Product: Red mud-derived silicon carbide wafers in testing-grade formats.

* Sizes tested: 7x7 mm, 10x10 mm, and 13x13 mm wafers used for PoC testing.

* Source material: Silicon derived from red mud, sourced from National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO); silicon carbide material produced from NALCO red mud-derived silica feedstock, from their fields at Damanjodi, Odissa.

* Testing partner: HIT, Taiwan, in collaboration with Taiwan Semiconductor Industry players, validating process viability and performance.

India (Make in India, domestic manufacturing, sustainability)

* Highlight India's leadership in valorising industrial byproducts and advancing domestic supply chains for critical semiconductor materials, with the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi's office being kept updated of the progress.

* Emphasize the collaboration with NALCO as a milestone for source localization, enhancing energy/waste efficiency and reducing import dependence.

* Position India as a global hub for sustainable Materials & Devices, with potential licensing and technology-transfer opportunities for national champions and SMEs.

Taiwan (Global semiconductor ecosystem, quality assurance)

* Spotlight HIT's role as a benchmark testing partner, reinforcing Taiwan's reputation for rigorous qualification of high-performance wafers.

* Emphasize cross-border collaboration between India and Taiwan as a model for resilient, risk-managed supply chains in advanced packaging and power electronics.

* Frame the test results as enabling new materials pathways that complement Taiwan's leading-edge fabs and ecosystem.

Shared Narrative

* A joint showcase of sustainable metallurgy and semiconductor materials innovation that accelerates Make in Asia collaboration, supports ESG goals, and diversifies regional supply chains.

* The region-specific angles should be used by regional editors to tailor coverage toward national investment, policy incentives, and industrial partnerships.

Strategic Significance

* NALCO as an approved source: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) emerges as an approved feedstock source for the semiconductor value chain in India, enhancing domestic supply security.

* Make in India acceleration: This initiative strengthens domestic capabilities in silicon carbide wafers, a critical material for high-power, high-temperature devices, packaging, and power electronics.

* Global credibility: Verification from HIT, Taiwan, and collaboration with Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem provide international validation and potential premium for high-assurance supply chains.

* Red mud resolution: Demonstrates a scalable approach to valorize red mud, addressing environmental challenges and creating a circular economy pathway for industrial byproducts.

Customer and Industry Implications

* Supply chain resilience: Localized, certified sources for SiC wafers reduce dependence on imports and improve lead times for advanced packaging.

* ESG and sustainability: Aligns with national goals to reduce waste and emissions while expanding sustainable manufacturing footprints.

* Innovation enablement: Opens avenues for collaboration in process development, device design, and high-performance silicon carbide applications.

Milestones and Next Steps

1. Completion of additional PoC tests across the specified wafer sizes with extended performance metrics.

2. Qualification programs with selective fabs to validate compatibility with existing fabrication lines.

3. Scaling plans with NALCO for a stable supply of red mud-derived silica and feedstock.

4. Stakeholder engagement for potential licensing and reactor set up at red mud sites.

Contact: Curious@entity1.in / companysecretary@nalcoindia.co.in

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778951/Entity_1.jpg

