EOSGlobe Expands to Sawantwadi to Create Quality Employment Opportunities in Tier III India

VMPL

Sawantwadi (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: EOSGlobe, India's leading business process management and customer experience management company, has announced the opening of its new delivery centre in Sawantwadi, Maharashtra. The expansion reflects the company's commitment to generating meaningful employment in emerging towns, enabling local youth to access high-quality professional opportunities without being forced to migrate to metro cities.

Sawantwadi centre will support EOSGlobe's growing portfolio of digital customer experience and business process services across industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, and consumer durable brands. The facility is designed to serve as a long-term talent hub and will initially hire over 150 professionals, with plans to scale further in phases.

By building operations in non-metro locations, EOSGlobe aims to unlock talent potential in Tier II towns, ensure stable livelihoods, and contribute to regional development. The company's expansion strategy is anchored in the belief that talent is not limited to geography, and that world-class careers can be created closer to home.

Abhinav Arora, MD & CEO, EOSGlobe, said, "India's true strength lies in its people, across every town and city. At EOSGlobe, we believe that young professionals should not have to leave their homes, families, and communities to build successful careers. Our Sawantwadi centre is a step towards a more inclusive and balanced growth story where opportunities reach people where they are. We are proud to provide modern, technology-enabled roles in a location rich with potential. This is not only an investment in business capacity but a commitment to shaping local futures, fostering economic participation, and making quality employment accessible beyond metropolitan boundaries."

The Sawantwadi office features advanced training infrastructure, collaborative workspaces, and modern digital tools to enable seamless service delivery for global clients. EOSGlobe will also partner with local institutions to provide skill development, professional training, and career guidance, helping prepare young talent for fast-growing digital service roles.

EOSGlobe currently operates multiple centres across India and continues to expand its footprint in Tier II and Tier III regions. The company's people-first strategy prioritises talent development, digital upskilling, inclusive hiring, and long-term career pathways.

About EOSGlobe

EOSGlobe is a leading provider of business process management and digital customer experience services, supporting global organisations across banking, insurance, technology, ecommerce, healthcare, and consumer sectors. With a strong focus on talent development and technology driven delivery, EOSGlobe blends human expertise with digital innovation to create world class customer experiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)