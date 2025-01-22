EQ India Recognised As A Global Top Employer 2025

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22: The 2025 Top Employers have been announced, and EQ India has been recognised as a Top Employer in India for the 3rd consecutive year.

Being certified as a Top Employer highlights EQ India's commitment to creating a better world of work through exceptional HR policies and people practices, ranking within the top 25% of the Top Employers in the country.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey evaluates six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing, and more.

EQ India, the India GCC of the leading Shareholder Management Fintech, EQ, has earned this prestigious certification for its ability to promote an equitable, inclusive, employee-friendly workplace. With over 2,000 employees, EQ India focuses on personalised development through a robust learning framework, upskilling opportunities, cross-functional training, and one-on-one mentoring by senior leaders.

The organisation prioritises employee well-being through effective support systems, including internal policies and partnerships with external service providers.

EQ India's emphasis on diversity is reflected in its inclusive culture and equal employment opportunities, with women making over 40 per cent of the workforce.

Andrew Stephenson, Chief People Officer at Equiniti commented: "To be certified as a 2025 Top Employer is a huge seal of approval for potential and existing colleagues and we're ecstatic to have improved our audit scores once again across multiple domains. To be named in the top ten highest scoring organisations in the UK and US, and in the top 25% for India is a phenomenal achievement that our global team can be really proud of. We've delivered numerous improvements driven by our last audit, like improving employee journeys, launching a new intranet, strengthening our colleague networks and more. There's always more we can do to make EQ an even better place to work, so we don't rest on our laurels but remain committed to making continuous improvements for our people."

Speaking about this recognition, Anand Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, EQ India, said, "At EQ India, we take immense pride in creating a workplace where every team member can thrive, pursue their ambition, and contribute to our global success. This certification as a Top Employer 2025 is a validation of our efforts to promote an environment of growth, inclusion, and well-being. It inspires us to continue strengthening our people practices and our commitment to our colleagues' professional and personal development."

Adding to this, David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute, said:

"Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? Amidst constant change--through technological advances, economic shifts, and evolving social landscapes--it is inspiring to see people and organisations rise to the challenge. This year, the Top Employers Certification Programme highlights the dedication of our Top Employers as they continue to set the standard, consistently delivering world-class HR strategies and practices. These Top Employers strive to foster growth and wellbeing, all while enriching the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025!"

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the #1 global authority on HR strategies. With world-leading certification and data-led insights, it guides and empowers organisations to deliver transformational people practices, drive business outcomes, and help attract, engage, and retain top talent.

For a better world of work, choose Top Employers.

