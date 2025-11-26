Eranda Scholarship Continues to Empower Farmers' Children Through Education and Community Development

HT Syndication

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 26: The Eranda Scholarship, an Arkema initiative supported by Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt. Ltd. and facilitated under Jayant Agro Group's sustainability mission (SATVA), continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of farmers' children by promoting education, creativity, and community growth.

Over the years, the program has become a key pillar of Jayant Agro's commitment to inclusive and sustainable development, helping nurture young minds while supporting rural education infrastructure.

The Eranda Scholarship focuses on the education and development of farmers' children through engaging inter-school competitions. These activities not only reward talent and creativity but also contribute to the improvement of school facilities, creating lasting value for students and the surrounding community.

Beyond academics, the initiative also aims to raise awareness about critical global issues such as climate change and sustainability, fostering environmental consciousness among the next generation.

The 2025-26 edition of the school competitions has commenced from November 2025, continuing the program's legacy of encouraging participation and nurturing all-round development.

Mr. Abhay V. Udeshi, Chairman of Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd. shared "The Eranda Scholarship reflects our belief that sustainability must extend beyond the field and the factory -- it must reach the classroom. By supporting the children of farmers, we are helping build a stronger, more educated, and empowered rural community." By supporting the future farming community, we are empowering them for a more sustainable future.

Through the Eranda Scholarship, and in partnership with Arkema the Jayant Agro Group reaffirms its dedication to creating a sustainable, inclusive, and forward-looking ecosystem that benefits farmers, their families, and the communities they belong to. They continue to champion education, empowerment, and environmental awareness, reinforcing their role as a responsible leader in sustainable castor-based innovation.

About Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd.

Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd. is a global leader in castor oil-based and specialty chemicals. For 70+ years, the group has led innovation in castor seed processing, sustainability initiatives, and end-to-end value chain development. With a strong R & D focus and farmer-first approach, Jayant Agro continues to shape a greener, more inclusive industrial future.

Website: https://www.jayantagro.com/

For more information, mail to n.mehta@mavcommgroup.com

