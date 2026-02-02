Monday, February 02, 2026 | 08:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,60,570, silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹3,49,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,60,570, silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹3,49,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,190

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,720. | Image: Canva/Free

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 8:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,60,570, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,49,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,190.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,570 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,62,540 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,720.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,47,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,990 in Chennai. 
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,47,340.
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,49,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,19,900.
 
US gold extended falls on Monday, pressured by a firm dollar, as investors gauged US President Donald Trump's Fed chair pick Kevin Warsh's approach to interest rate cuts, while silver recovered from â a more than three-week low hit on Friday.
 
Spot gold was down 1.5 per cent at $4,793.97 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT, after touching a more than one-week low on  Friday.
 
 Spot silver rose 1.6 per cent to $85.98 an ounce. It hit a record high of $121.64 on Thursday.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
     

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 8:13 AM IST

