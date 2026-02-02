Monday, February 02, 2026 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend stocks: Cochin Shipyard, 4 others to remain in spotlight today

Dividend stocks: Cochin Shipyard, 4 others to remain in spotlight today

Dividend stocks today, Feb 2: Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus during today's trading session following their decision to reward their shareholders with dividend payouts

Dividend stocks today

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 8:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today, February 2, 2026:  Dalal Street investors looking to pocket additional gains from their investments may keep an eye on shares of Cochin Shipyard, GPT Infraprojects, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Symphony, and Vaibhav Global during today’s trading session, as these companies have announced interim dividend payouts for their shareholders.
 
According to corporate disclosures, shares of all five companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend on February 3, 2026. Investors seeking to qualify for the announced dividends must hold the shares on or before the ex-date, which is February 3.
 
Among the announcements, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has declared the highest interim dividend at ₹7.15 per share. Cochin Shipyard follows with an interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share, while Symphony has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share.
 
 
Further, Vaibhav Global has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share, and GPT Infraprojects has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per share. 
Company Ex-date Announcement Record date
Cochin Shipyard Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹3.50 Feb 3, 2026
GPT Infraprojects Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.75 Feb 3, 2026
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹7.15 Feb 3, 2026
Symphony Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Feb 3, 2026
Vaibhav Global Feb 3, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Feb 3, 2026
 
(Source: BSE)  On the record date front, all five companies, Cochin Shipyard, GPT Infraprojects, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Symphony, and Vaibhav Global, have fixed February 3, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend payouts.
 
Besides these, shares of Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Gopal Snacks, LT Foods, Metro Brands, Share India Securities, and Siyaram Silk Mills will also remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend. Among these, BPCL has announced an interim dividend of ₹10 per share, while Balkrishna Industries has declared ₹4 per share. Metro Brands and Siyaram Silk Mills will pay interim dividends of ₹3 per share each. LT Foods has announced an interim dividend of ₹1 per share, Share India Securities will pay ₹0.40 per share, and Gopal Snacks has declared a dividend of ₹0.35 per share.
 

Topics : dividend Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus dividend income High dividend stocks Cochin Shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Markets

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 8:38 AM IST

