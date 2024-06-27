ET Edge hosts the biggest and most definitive Supply Chain Management and Logistics Thought Leadership Summit

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: Mahindra Logistics, in collaboration with ET Edge, is hosting the biggest and most definitive conversation on Supply Chain Management and Logistics Summit on 28th June 2024, with strategic partner Oracle, co-presented by DTDC Express.

The summit will aggregate the most respected voices in the supply chain industry, thought leaders, policymakers, and industry captains who will collectively share, explore, and exchange insights to reimagine the future of the industry towards a more efficient, sustainable, and resilient supply chain ecosystem.

In attendance will be a stellar cast of speakers - Srinivasa Varma, Minister of State (MoS) for Heavy Industries & Steel, Government of India as the guest of honor; Amarendu Prakash, Chairman and MD, SAIL; Aly Assem Mahmoud Ibrahim, Managing Director of Port Said East Port - Suez Canal Zone; Ravindra Kumar Jain, Managing Director, DFCCI. The summit also features many dignitaries speak on the panel including Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC; Sreenivas Rao Nandigam, Global Head of Supply Chain, Sun Pharma; Bharat Bansal, Partner, Supply Chain Transformation, PwC India among many others.

The event will host a masterclass across various fields including Risk Management, Blockchain Technology in Supply Chain, Supply Chain Digitization, Sustainable Practices, and Supply Chain Finance by industry subject matter experts and a much-revered award ceremony recognizing the accomplishments of organisations across categories in the supply chain domain. The award categories include Excellence in Supplier Relationship Management, Pioneering Risk Mitigation Strategy, and Excellence in Innovation Awards for Startups and a lot more.

Apart from sessions around supply chain, the summit will explore conversations like Manufacturing & Heavy Engineering, FMCG, Retail and E-Comm, and Cold Chain and Warehousing in the form of standalone sessions, fireside chats, and panel discussions covering a plethora of topics. The Summit, through its engaging and insightful conversations will explore actionable ideas that would give valuable insights and perspectives to take the supply chain industry to the next level of growth.

