ET Edge Supply Chain Management Fest 2025 Wraps Up in Delhi with Bold Roadmap for India's Logistics Future

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 28: Mahindra Logistics presents ET Edge Supply Chain Management Fest 2025, (ET Edge SCM Fest 2025) successfully concluded a two-day transformative summit on 26th and 27th June at Taj Palace, New Delhi. Day 1 featured impactful sessions led by Shri Nitin Gadkari and Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, while Day 2 focused on regional logistics, sustainable transport, and India's global supply chain ambitions.

Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister of Industry, Food & Supplies, Forest & Environment, Government of NCT of Delhi, opened Day 2 of the ET Edge SCM Fest 2025, highlighting Delhi's pivotal role in India's logistics growth. "Delhi's vibrant MSME ecosystem, with over 8,000 factories and nearly 4 lakh workers, is at the heart of India's supply chain growth story," he noted.

He announced plans for three new industrial hubs with warehousing, logistics parks, and multimodal facilities. "We are developing modern hubs across Delhi to meet future supply chain demands," he added. With Delhi contributing nearly 16% to India's warehousing market, Sirsa emphasized policy reforms and formalization of the unorganized sector to position the capital as a leading logistics hub. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to building a "Viksit Delhi" with modern infrastructure, empowered industries, and inclusive growth.

Vijay Kumar, IAS, Chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, delivered a compelling special address. He detailed the strategic interventions being made to position inland waterways as a clean, efficient, and economically viable mode of transport in India's logistics landscape."When you move your cargo on the waterways, you are not only benefiting economically, so the country is also benefiting in terms of reduction in pollution, in terms of the congestion. A 2,000-ton vessel on the waterway replaces 40 rail wagons or 125 trucks decongesting our roads and railways in a major way."

Alongside industry leaders, Dr. Vandana Singh spotlighted the transformative potential of India's air cargo sector. She emphasized its strategic value, noting, "Air cargo may constitute just 1% of total freight volume globally, but it carries over 35% of the total value of global trade." Highlighting inclusive growth, she said, "Growth shouldn't be restricted to metro cities; we want rural, agricultural, and artisanal economies to benefit." On sustainability, she firmly stated, "Sustainability is non negotiable," aligning air cargo goals with Vision 2040. Confident in India's momentum, she added, "India is here to stay and will move forward ahead of China." Concluding, she remarked, "The sky is not the limit. It's the runway to new possibilities."

Sagar Kadu, Director (Logistics), DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, highlighted the transformative impact of the National Logistics Policy in his special address. "Logistics today is not just about transportation--it's about enabling industry, empowering trade, and accelerating economic growth. The National Logistics Policy is driving a shift towards an integrated, tech-enabled, and cost-efficient ecosystem that supports India's ambition of becoming a $5 trillion economy," he said.

"With 78 billion worth of infrastructure projects underway, Maharashtra is spearheading India's logistics revolution."said Deependra Singh Kushwah,IAS, Commissioner(Industries) Government of Maharashtra. "From the 701 km - Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway to the upcoming airport and Atal Setu - we're integrating advanced infrastructure with forward looking policy and incentives to reduce logistics costs, empower MSMEs and make Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy by 2028"

Positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India's logistics revolution, T.G. Bharath, Minister for Industries, Commerce & Food Processing, Government of Andhra Pradesh, underscored the state's strategic vision during his Guest of Honor Address. "In Andhra Pradesh, we're not just focusing on the ease of doing business--we're driving the speed of doing business. With world-class port infrastructure, robust multimodal logistics, and investor-friendly policies, we are building a future-ready ecosystem that positions AP as the logistics nerve center of India," he remarked.

Sandeep Nanduri, IAS, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, spotlighted Tamil Nadu's logistics transformation through robust infrastructure, smart tracking systems, and forward-looking policy initiatives. "Tamil Nadu is redefining supply chain excellence by combining industrial strength with integrated, sustainable, and tech-enabled logistics. With dedicated policies, warehousing reforms, and real-time freight tracking, we are building a cost-efficient and future-ready logistics ecosystem," he said. From multimodal parks to greenfield airports and a soon-to-be-launched state warehousing policy, the state continues to position itself as a national leader in smart logistics and industrial facilitation.

The ET Edge Supply Chain Management Fest 2025 culminated with an awards ceremony honouring visionaries driving innovation across the logistics sector. With over 150 industry leaders, 50+ transformative sessions, and participation from key policymakers, the summit emerged as a defining platform shaping the future of India's supply chain. As the country accelerates toward its $5 trillion economic ambition, the dialogues and commitments forged at the fest will serve as a blueprint for building a resilient, sustainable, and globally competitive logistics ecosystem.

About ET Edge:

ET Edge an Initiative of The Times Group is India's largest conference and thought leadership company. Since its inception in 2015, ET Edge has been at the forefront of creating unique thought leadership initiatives with the objective to empower multiple sectors, industries, and segments by dispersing critical business knowledge through strategically developed specialized conferences and summits.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)