ETCIO Annual Conclave 2025: Redefining the CIO's Journey from Technology Steward to Enterprise Leader

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 15: The Economic Times CIO (ETCIO) announces its landmark 7th Annual Conclave, themed "CIO 3.0: Transforming Innovation into Business Reality", taking place May 29-June 1, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt, Goa. This invitation-only gathering will bring together over 200 of India's most influential technology leaders to explore the evolving role of the CIO from technology enabler to business strategist and potential CEO.

In an era where AI, automation, and data analytics are fundamentally reshaping business landscapes, the 2025 Conclave addresses the critical evolution of the CIO role. No longer confined to technical implementation, today's CIOs are increasingly becoming architects of growth, drivers of customer experience, and shapers of enterprise strategy.

"The modern CIO stands at a pivotal crossroads," said Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head, ET Business Verticals. "This year's Conclave is designed as a blueprint for technology leaders who are ready to translate their innovation capabilities into tangible business outcomes and position themselves for the highest levels of corporate leadership."

The ETCIO Annual Conclave 2025 delivers an unparalleled experience crafted specifically for technology leaders at the pinnacle of their fields. Attendees will engage with Dr. Ram Charan's exclusive masterclass on the CIO-to-CEO journey, participate in 25+ visionary sessions spanning multiple formats, and connect during 1,000+ minutes of strategic networking opportunities with peers from India's most prestigious organizations.

Technology visionaries from ICICI Bank, Ola, Akasa Air, Zepto, Hero MotoCorp, NSE, Adani Group, and other industry titans will lead critical conversations on AI as the new enterprise operating system, strategies for leading through constant disruption, data democratization across organizations, and next-generation infrastructure approaches. This carefully orchestrated convergence of India's top technology minds creates not merely a conference but a transformative leadership laboratory where today's innovations become tomorrow's competitive advantages.

Setting this Conclave apart are the carefully crafted evening experiences featuring conversations with prominent figures from Bollywood, business, and sports, complemented by performances from India's most celebrated musical artists--creating an environment where intellectual stimulation meets cultural enrichment.

The ETCIO Annual Conclave isn't just an event; it's where the future of technology leadership is defined. Attendees don't just leave with new ideas--they leave with transformed perspectives on their role in shaping enterprise futures.

For more information about the ETCIO Annual Conclave 2025 or to request an invitation, visit https://cio.economictimes.indiatimes.com/annual-conclave .

About ETCIO

The Economic Times CIO (ETCIO) is India's premier platform for technology leaders, providing insights, analysis, and community engagement for Chief Information Officers and technology decision-makers across industries.

Contact Details: Yogesh Kaushik, Email: yogesh.kaushik@timesinternet.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665186/ET_CIO_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)