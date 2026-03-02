EuroSchool Kharadi Hosts TEDxYouth 2026, Spotlighting Young Changemakers

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 2: EuroSchool, one of India's leading K-12 school networks, successfully hosted the 5th edition of TEDxYouth 2026 at their Kharadi campus in Pune, bringing together young changemakers, educators and thought leaders under the powerful theme, "Discover the Strength in Being You: Embrace Your Imperfection." Anchored in the narrative "Beyond Grades," the event spotlighted resilience, authenticity, empathy and the courage to embrace one's unpolished journey in a world often driven by comparison and curated perfection.

Designed and conceptualised by EuroSchool Kharadi as a progressive, student-first initiative, TEDxYouth 2026 was more than an event, it is a deliberate platform created to amplify young voices and cultivate future-ready leaders. Moving beyond academic milestones, the school proactively built a space where students could engage in meaningful dialogue, express diverse perspectives and learn alongside seasoned professionals. Rooted in EuroSchool's philosophy of "Discover Yourself," such initiatives encourage students to embrace their individuality, find their voice and lead with authenticity. Through its continued commitment to these platforms, EuroSchool Kharadi reinforces its identity as a visionary institution that champions student expression, leadership development and real-world impact - nurturing confident, emotionally intelligent changemakers prepared for life beyond grades.

The event featured 12 speakers aged between 8 and 51 years, reflecting depth, diversity, and perspective. Out of the 12 participants, four are proud EuroSchool students from Kharadi, Bannerghatta, and Wakad ICSE - Meera Gadilkar (Grade 3, EuroSchool Kharadi), Prisha Trivedi (Grade 6, EuroSchool Kharadi), Avyukth Nayar (Grade 8, EuroSchool Bannerghatta) and Ananya Verma (Grade 11, EuroSchool Wakad ICSE) - sharing the stage alongside accomplished professionals. Together, they demonstrated that impactful ideas are shaped not by age or titles, but by lived experiences and authenticity.

Each session was thoughtfully aligned to thematic pillars such as Resilience, Empathy, Mental Barriers, The Unpolished Journey, Authenticity, and Creative Failure. From stories of overcoming setbacks to reflections on breaking internal limitations, the speakers explored how growth is rarely linear and how confidence develops through self-acceptance rather than perfection.

The audience, comprising students, educators, school leaders and parents, engaged deeply with conversations that challenged traditional definitions of success. The strong representation of young voices on stage transformed students into storytellers and advocates, embodying EuroSchool's philosophy that leadership begins with owning one's narrative.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Afreen Shaikh, Principal, EuroSchool Kharadi, said, "TEDxYouth 2026 was envisioned as a platform where students could explore the strength that comes from embracing their imperfections. In an environment that often prioritises grades and outcomes, we believe it is equally important to nurture resilience, empathy and authenticity. This platform reflects our commitment to holistic education and building confident individuals who are ready to navigate life beyond academics."

The event stands as a live demonstration of EuroSchool's belief that mistakes are part of mastery, vulnerability is strength and reflection builds character. By hosting TEDxYouth for the fifth consecutive year, EuroSchool Kharadi continues to provide meaningful platforms that empower students to think deeply, express boldly and grow with confidence.

About EuroSchool

EuroSchool is one of India's leading K-12 school networks, with campuses across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Surat.

30,000+ students | 1,800+ educators | 1000+Digital Classes | 480+ GPS Buses | 111,000+ Library Books

Guided by the philosophy of "Discover Yourself", EuroSchool empowers children to explore their potential and discover their dreams and talents. From Nursery to Grade 12, EuroSchool is dedicated to nurturing curiosity, building confidence, and preparing every child for a rapidly evolving world.

Its Balanced Schooling approach -- anchored in the proprietary Learn-Reinforce-Practice-Apply-Experience (LRPAX) methodology -- seamlessly blends academic excellence with co-curricular and extracurricular learning. It offers an extensive range of opportunities to develop life skills, creativity and leadership. With a strong focus on child safety - being India's first school network to earn the global 'Safe School' certification, EuroSchool provides secure spaces where children can truly flourish.

All EuroSchool campuses are affiliated with either the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), ensuring globally benchmarked academic standards with the flexibility and care that today's learners need.

For more information, visit: www.euroschoolindia.com

About Lighthouse Learning Group

Lighthouse Learning Group, formerly known as EuroKids International, is India's leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education group, backed by global investment firm KKR. Driven by its purpose to unlock human potential by igniting the love for learning through its institutions, which includes leading brands like EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, Mother's Pet Kindergarten, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, Centre Point School, Heritage International Xperiential School, Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Finland International School Maldives and Phoenix Greens School of Learning. Nurturing over 200,000 students every day, Lighthouse Learning emphasizes a 'Child First' philosophy, innovative pedagogy, and child safety. With 1,850 Preschools and 60 K-12 Schools, it empowers 1,650 women entrepreneurs and employs a direct and indirect workforce of over 25,000 people.

