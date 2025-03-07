Events, Entertainment and Design: MSEED Launched to Nurture Creative Business Leaders

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: With a hundred events, media and design industry stalwarts being present, a new Institute named Bhavan's College Management School of Events, Entertainment & Design (MSEED) was launched as a part of the Bhavan's College located in Andheri West, Mumbai. The institute is led by Deepak Chaudhary as the Managing Director who is a known name in events and events education industries having launched India's premier event school, Eva Live, etc. On the academic side, well-known media academic, Prof Ujjwal K Chowdhury (former Dean of Symbiosis and Amity, Pearl Academy and Whistling Woods) comes in as MSEED Director General. The leading team also has Joint MD Vinod Janardhan (founder of Team Rustic), Director Jimmy Choudhary (who runs Eventfaqs and WOW Awards), Executive Director Jateen Rajput who had headed event management academics in several leading institutes, apart from media entrepreneurs Chirag Shah and Mustafa Rangoonwala.

The Bhavan's College Principal Dr Zarine Bathena warmly welcomed the youngest entrant in the Bhavan's eco-system and hoped for a path-breaking journey ahead akin to other institutes in the same campus like SP Jain Management School or Sardar Patel Institute of Technology.

The launch event had a galaxy of stalwarts focusing on various aspects of creative business like the FICCI AVGC Forum Chairman Ashish Kulkarni, renowned film-maker of the yesteryears Ketan Anand, Laqshya Media group chairman Alok Jalan, the Group HR Head of Times of India Amit Das, Shamiana short films initiative founder Cyrus Dastoor, noted communication consultant Amitesh Banerjee, and Prof Joy Chowdhury learning partner of UniMarconi University of Rome, Italy.

The new academy shall be providing with Mumbai University approved Bachelors and Masters degree programs in events, media and design, apart from advanced PG Diplomas in events, entertainment, communication and fashion business management domains, alongside a choice of a dual MBA degree from UniMarconi University of Rome, Italy for those in post graduate education, all programs starting from July 2025.

"A good institute needs a great infrastructure provided to MSEED by Bhavan's College, a good recognition which is from Mumbai University in this case, and a powerful eco-system which is provided with the industry led learning at MSEED. We are hopeful of making a marked contribution to India's creative soft power," noted Deepak Chaudhary, MD and Founder, EVA Live in his opening comments.

"MSEED brings in the collective wisdom of a few eminent educational institution-builders and creative business entrepreneurs, and promises a hospital-medical college model of learning where education and its application through live projects shall go hand in hand," noted Director General Prof Ujjwal K Chowdhury.

"Events and experiential marketing in India might actually have a turnover perhaps more than that of TV and cinema industries if calculated factually. Together with animation & gaming-based entertainment, events industry is poised to make a huge economic and employment impact in India of tomorrow," opined the AVGC evangelist and government's animation-gaming policy-adviser, Ashish Kulkarni.

Ketan Anand recounted how Indian cinema has evolved over the last half a century from the times of Heer Ranjha and the immense promise of techno-led story-telling of today.

The HR head honcho Amit Das called for creative talent who can use emerging tech to implement innovative story-telling and media outreach and monetise both these assets.

MSEED plans to create a nationwide campaign on the creative business of events, media and design and the various facets of its learning.

