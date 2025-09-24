Explore these five exotic 7-11day Norwegian Cruise Line itineraries in 2025-26

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Few things are as revitalising as exploring a new culture, experiencing an exotic destination or meeting people from different walks of life to recharge and uplift your soul! If you are looking to tick off unforgettable 7-to 11-day cruise experiences from your bucket list in 2025-26, Norwegian Cruise Line's fleet of 20 ships offers five of the most unique and in-demand itineraries to consider:

Alaska Adventure (Norwegian Jade, May - July 2026)

Experience the untamed wilderness and the great outdoors of Alaska aboard Norwegian Jade sailing from Vancouver through the majestic Inside Passage.

From hiking and cycling through a rainforest, seeing diverse wildlife in their natural habitat in Juneau or Ketchikan to watching a unique lumberjack show this 7-day itinerary takes travellers on a cruise they won't forget! Along the way, travellers will encounter towering glaciers, gold-rush towns like Skagway and incredible views of the Mendenhall wetlands. The journey concludes in Whittier, following a spectacular day cruising through Glacier Bay, among nature's most awe-inspiring spectacles.

Cruise to your own schedule on board Norwegian Jade® Soak in fantastic vistas from hot tubs, poolside or from the Thermal Suite. Take your tastebuds on a gastronomic journey with a wide range of delicious specialty dining restaurants, including French cuisine at Le Bistro and mouthwatering Brazilian fare at Moderno Churrascaria. And when the sun comes down, enjoy vibrant live entertainment and a diverse selection of unique bars and lounges to toast your unforgettable cruise holiday.

Mediterranean Discovery (Norwegian Gem, May-July 2026)

This Mediterranean voyage is steeped in history and charm and takes guests from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Venice (Ravenna) via Italy, Greece, Montenegro, Croatia and Slovenia aboard Norwegian Gem. Whether exploring the dramatic coastline of Messina, the sun-drenched beauty of Corfu, the medieval allure of Kotor or the ancient ruins of Greece, this itinerary is the perfect blend of culture, gastronomy and natural beauty in one seamless holiday.

Onboard Norwegian Gem® enjoy a wide range of dining options, entertainment venues and the Mandara Spa® & Thermal Suite with a range of wellness experiences offering guests a rejuvenating escape at sea.

Greek Isles & Croatia (Norwegian Pearl, May-June 2026)

Norwegian Pearl® begins this 7-day sailing from Athens (Piraeus) with stops in Santorini and Katakolon (Olympia), before venturing to the Adriatic treasures of Split and Kotor. Cruising through the sun-soaked beauty and allure of the Greek Isles and Adriatic coast, guests can soak in blue-domed roofs, visit a family estate in Kotor to see how olive oil is produced and discover beautifully preserved UNESCO heritage sites. The cruise culminates in Venice (Ravenna), a city renowned for its mosaics and romantic ambience - the perfect finalise to a culturally rich voyage.

Norwegian Pearl will debut the adults-only Vibe Beach Club in late 2025, featuring private cabanas, a full-service bar, and panoramic ocean views for a serene onboard retreat adding a refined layer to the onboard experience and complementing the extensive dining, entertainment and wellness offerings.

Asian Exploration (Norwegian Sun, November 2025)

Aboard Norwegian Sun®, guests can deep dive into East Asia's cultural and culinary wonders. On this 11-day sailing that departs from Tokyo (Yokohama), guests can explore Osaka Castle Park, indulge in street food, learn pottery making and weaving, visit the serene temples of Kochi and Jeju's volcanic landscapes in South Korea. With additional stops in Nagasaki, Beppu and Nagoya before arriving in Seoul, the journey weaves together ancient traditions and modern cities for an enriching experience.

Norwegian Sun offers an intimate cruising experience with a capacity of just under 2,000 guests and a diverse selection of enhanced dining options such as Los Lobos Cantina, Teppanyaki and Cagney's Steakhouse in addition to stylish lounges to enjoy evening entertainment.

Baltic Capitals (Norwegian Sun, July 2026)

From Helsinki to Copenhagen, this 7-day itinerary unlocks the marvels of Northern Europe. Guests can stroll through Estonia's UNESCO-listed Old Town and admire the grandeur of the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, join a cooking class in Lithuania and savour local pink beet soup followed by a visit to the Svyturys Brewery for local beer tastings. In Kiel, Germany, take a scenic drive through the enchanting Holstein Switzerland region, where charming villages and serene lakes offer an idyllic retreat. With visits to Warnemunde (gateway to Berlin), Kiel, the historic ports of Klaipeda and Gdynia and to the waterways of Stockholm, guests can enjoy the best blend of history, culture and Nordic charm along the Baltic coast on this cruise.

"Today's travellers are looking for more than just a holiday - they are looking for experiences that are enriching, flexible and don't compromise on comfort or value. At NCL, we give guests the freedom to explore the world their way, whether that's cruising through Alaska's wild fjords, discovering Europe's underrated gems or immersing themselves in the vibrant cultures of Asia," said Ben Angell, Vice President & Managing Director, NCL APAC.

Experience More with NCL

Guests sailing with NCL can enjoy more in every sense - more destination immersion, more variety in cuisine than any other cruise line, more spacious accommodation options, from solo cabins to suites - and more ways to unwind including world class spa treatments and thermal suites. NCL's More At Sea™ offers the best value at sea, representing more than USD2,000 in added value* including unlimited open bar, specialty dining, shore excursion credits and more. Plus, with "Kids Sail Free" on select sailings every voyage becomes an unforgettable and enriching experience for the whole family. Onboard, guests can indulge in incredible entertainment, premium relaxation and globally inspired dining - all while exploring the world their way.

