Exploring Innovations & Methodologies at 'Contemporary Research Practices' Workshop & FDP

PNN New Delhi [India], September 19: The Commerce and Management Association of India (CMAoI), in collaboration with the AI-ML, Innovative Entrepreneurs, and Engineers Association (AMIEE), is excited to present an unparalleled opportunity to dive deep into the future of research with a one-week online workshop and Faculty Development Program (FDP) on the transformative topic: "Contemporary Research Practices: Innovations and Methodologies for Effective Outcomes." This groundbreaking event will take place from September 23rd to 27th, 2024, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, bringing together the brightest minds in academia and industry to explore the cuttiedge tools, methodologies, and strategies driving impactful research today.

A Unique Platform for Innovation and Growth

This workshop is designed to enhance the teaching, research, and professional skills of faculty members and professionals in the field of entrepreneurship and research. Participants will gain invaluable insights into innovative research techniques, learn how to leverage digital tools for maximum research efficiency, and explore interdisciplinary approaches that foster impactful outcomes. Whether you're an academic looking to elevate your research or a professional aiming to incorporate advanced research techniques into your work, this FDP is tailored to guide you toward success.

Advisory Committee of Elite Minds

This event is organized under the esteemed guidance of an advisory committee featuring luminaries such as:

* Prof. (Dr) Gurdaman Lal Sharma, Director, Sikkim Manipal Institute Of Technology, Sikkim, Department of Mechanical Engineering (Patron of the Event)

* Dr Gupinath Bhandari, Professor, Jadavpur University, West Bengal, Department of Civil Engineering

* Dr S. A. Mohan Krishna, Professor, Vidyavardhaka College Of Engineering, Karnataka, Department of Mechanical Engineering

* Dr Santi Behera, Associate Professor & HOD, Veer Surendra Sai University Of Technology, Odisha, Department of EEE

* Dr Jaswinder Singh, Professor, Guru Jambheshwar University Of Science & Technology, Haryana, Department of CSE

* Dr Estr Chandra Sekhar B, Associate Professor, St Joseph Engineering College, Andhra Pradesh, Department of Civil Engineering

* Dr Kumari Pritee, Assistant Professor, Department of Information System Management, IIM Sambalpur

* Dr Ravi Sankar Kummeta, Associate Professor, School of Management Studies, Gurunanak Institutions, Telangana

Why You Can't Miss This Event

This innovative FDP will focus on key areas crucial for academic and professional excellence:

* Explore innovative research methodologies for more effective and impactful outcomes.

* Discover digital tools for literature reviews, data visualization, and technical writing with LaTeX.

* Enhance your research publications with guidance on publishing in high-impact journals.

* Learn statistical tools, big data techniques, AI applications, and more!

* Engage in interdisciplinary research approaches and discover the power of collaboration.

Moreover, this workshop is a must-attend for aspiring Ph.D. and M.Phil. candidates, offering them a foundation in contemporary research practices that will serve as a launching pad for their academic journeys.

Speakers Who Inspire

Esteemed faculty from across the nation, including:

* Dr R Satheeshkumar, Professor, Surana College (Autonomous), Bangalore, Karnataka

* Dr D. Rose Mary, Associate Professor, School of Management Studies, Gurunanak Institutions, Telangana

* Dr Catherine S, Associate Professor, Saveetha Engineering College, Department of Management Studies, Tamil Nadu

* Dr Sri Hari V, Assistant Professor, Kristu Jayanti College, Department of Commerce, Karnataka

* Dr B Amarnath Reddy, Assistant Professor, Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management, Department of Finance & Marketing, Telangana

* Shahid Aziz, Assistant Professor, PES University, Department of ECE, Bengaluru

* Lalitha, Assistant Professor, Dayananda Sagar College Of Arts, Science And Commerce, Department of Commerce, Karnataka

* Dr Jenesiszodykha V, Assistant Professor, SRM Institute Of Science And Technology, Department of Commerce, Tamil Nadu

* Parimala R, Assistant Professor, Dayananda Sagar College Of Arts Science And Commerce, Department of Commerce & Management, Karnataka

* Mohit Tiwari, Assistant Professor, Bharati Vidyapeeth's College Of Engineering, Department Of Computer Science And Engineering, Delhi

* Dr T Haripriya, Assistant Professor, Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management, Department of Finance, Telangana

Organizing Team

For organizing and coordinating the sessions seamlessly, a dedicated team is in place:

* Sachana C, Assistant Professor, Surana College, Karnataka, Department of Commerce and Management

* Dr Poornima G, Assistant Professor, B M S College of Engineering, Karnataka, Department of ECE

* Dr Mangaiyarkarasi T, Assistant Professor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, Department of Management

* Dr Gouri Prava Samal, Assistant Professor, Rama Devi Women's University, Odisha, Department of Commerce

Technical Team

The technical aspects of the event will be handled by:

* Syed Ali Ashfi, Web Developer, S S Systems Pvt. Ltd, Bihar

* Rabqua Ruhi, Web Developer, S S Systems Pvt. Ltd, Bihar

* Md Zaid Alam, Web Developer Intern, S S Systems Pvt. Ltd, Bihar

Unmatched Benefits for Participants

* Gain practical strategies for writing high-impact research papers.

* Master innovative tools and techniques to streamline research processes.

* Access recordings of all sessions for future reference.

* Receive an e-certificate validating your participation and skills acquired.

* Lifetime membership opportunities with CMAoI, offering extended networking and learning benefits.

Message from the Program Chair

"We are thrilled to present this dynamic FDP, crafted to empower educators, researchers, and professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve excellence in research. Our program features top-tier speakers and a comprehensive curriculum that addresses every facet of modern research--from innovation to execution. Join us for an inspiring and transformative learning experience."-Dr Aamir Junaid Ahmad, Secretary, CMAoI Association.

Join us for a revolutionary workshop where the future of research and innovation is reimagined!

For more details, visit our websites:

amiee.in

cmaoi.org

