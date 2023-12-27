eYantra Ventures Limited completes acquisition of Prismberry Technologies, Lands approx a USD 1 million deal from an USA-based Company

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27: eYantra Ventures Limited (eYVL; formerly known as Punit Commercials Limited), a prominent B2B commerce player specialized in Corporate Gifting and Custom Merchandise solutions, had acquired Prismberry Technologies Private Limited (Prismberry), an IT services company based out of New Delhi, on August 23, 2023, after the approval from the board & shareholders.

As a part of its future growth strategy, the management of eYVL has decided to pursue opportunities in the IT Services business. The deal announcement is a validation of the company's growth strategy.

The acquisition will enable eYVL to expand its portfolio of services and products, as well as leverage Prismberrys' expertise in cloud web and application development and e-commerce solutions. It will also help accelerate eYVL's entry into the IT services sector.

eYVL's management said," We are delighted to have acquired Prismberry Technologies Private Limited, a company that shares our vision of providing innovative and customized solutions to our clients. This acquisition will strengthen our position as the leading corporate gifting and merchandise provider in India and help us tap into new markets and opportunities."

Prismberry founder and serial entrepreneur, Manoj Kumar Yadav, is excited to join hands with eYantra Ventures Limited. He brings with him more than two decades of software engineering experience. He has also founded multiple Software and IT Services companies, incubated innovative services and products, and successfully built businesses.

"We are thrilled to join forces with eYVL. This strategic acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our journey, aligning seamlessly with our mission to innovate and transform the digital landscape by providing world-class services. From the inception of Prismberry, our vision has been to empower businesses through cutting-edge technology, and this partnership with eYVL propels us even further towards that goal. We look forward to growing business exponentially with this acquisition." Mr Yadav added.

Further, eYVL has also secured a ~ USD $1 million (approx) order from a USA-based company. This deal is expected to bring significant growth for the company in the IT services sector in the coming years. eYVL is also looking to expand its reach into global markets, taking advantage of the growing demand for technology solutions in corporate gifting and merchandising, IT and Software Services business.

eYantra Ventures Limited is a prominent B2B commerce player specialized in Corporate Gifting and Custom Merchandise solution provider in India. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including branded merchandise, promotional products, employee rewards and recognition, and brand stores.

Prismberry Technologies Private Limited is an information technology service-based company that specializes in cutting-edge cloud-based be-spoke software applications across a wide range of industries using AWS, GCP, and Azure (open to private cloud environments), AI/ML, IT Services, Automation and Staff Augmentation.

For more information, please visit:- https://eyantraventures.com/

