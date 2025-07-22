Ezyschooling Crosses 1 Million Parent Interactions, Simplifying the School Admission Journey Across India

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: Ezyschooling has crossed a significant milestone with over 1 million parent interactions, marking its growing role in transforming how families across India discover and choose the right school for their children.

In today's digital-first world, school admissions can feel overwhelming. Ezyschooling simplifies this process by offering free personalized counselling, AI-driven school recommendations, verified parent reviews, real-time admission updates, school comparisons, and a unified application process--all designed to help parents make informed, confident decisions tailored to their child's needs.

"At Ezyschooling, our vision has always been to make the school search more transparent, personalized, and efficient," said Mayank Jain, CEO of ezyschooling.com. "Crossing one million interactions is a strong validation that families are looking for more than just information; they want guidance that understands their unique preferences."

With a dedicated team of over 55 professionals, the platform facilitates more than 1,000 one-on-one counselling sessions daily, addressing critical questions around school fit, curriculum, and learning environments. With 1000+ partnered schools across metro cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Kolkata, and a national presence across boarding and online schools, Ezyschooling has become a trusted destination for school discovery.

Drawing over 8 lakh visits monthly, the platform empowers parents to search, compare, shortlist, and apply, all while accessing genuine insights and expert advice that streamline decision-making. Rather than being just a digital form-filling service, Ezyschooling is focused on enhancing the overall experience of choosing the right school.

With plans to expand further into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, and under the strategic leadership of Krishna Kant Pandey - Co-founder, Ezyschooling is also building advanced AI-powered tools to offer deeper personalization. The company now sets its sights on the next milestone - enabling 2 million+ families, within the next year, to navigate the school admission journey with ease and confidence.

To begin your simplified school search journey and receive free expert guidance, visit ezyschooling.com.

For more queries, reach out on +91-8766340464 or query@ezyschooling.com.

