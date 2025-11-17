Fairfest Announces the Acquisition of WTE Miami

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] / Miami [US], November 17: Fairfest Media, organizers of OTM, the leading travel show in Asia, today announced the acquisition of WTE Miami, the fastest-growing travel trade show in the United States. The acquisition marks a milestone in Fairfest's global expansion, strengthening its presence in the Americas and beyond by leveraging decades of experience and leadership in Asia and India.

* This acquisition strengthens Fairfest's leading position as a global travel trade show organizer, expanding its footprint to the U.S.

With three successful editions since its launch in 2022, WTE Miami has quickly established itself as a trusted platform for the travel and tourism industry. The show is hosted at the world-class Miami Beach Convention Center, with full and active support from Miami International Airport (MIA) as Host, Miami-Dade County, and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. National tourism organizations, convention bureaus, airlines, and more have participated in WTE Miami, making it a truly global showcase over the years. The event attracts industry leaders and exhibitors from across the Americas and the globe, shaping the future of world travel with exclusive panel insights and one-to-one interactions. The roster includes American Airlines, Avianca, Delta Airlines, Bahamas, Spain, Colombia, Ecuador, FrenchBee, Jamaica, Mexico, and many more. US travel and tourism associations, along with major consortia, are partnering with WTE Miami, bringing together more members every year, creating an exceptional event for networking and business development.

WTE Miami 2025 successfully addressed the needs of travel professionals in the region with over 300 exhibitors and 3,500 travel industry attendees, including hundreds of hosted buyers. WTE Miami 2026 is set to double in size, providing participants with a considerably larger B2B travel tradeshow focused on ROI, and generating valuable business opportunities and media exposure in Miami, the multicultural heart of South Florida and burgeoning US gateway to the Americas.

As a global travel trade show organiser, Fairfest works closely with tourism boards, national tourism organizations, major airlines and hotel chains from over 80 countries. Key partners for its past events include Atout France, the U.S. Commercial Service, the Italian National Tourist Board, the European Tourism Association, the Greek National Tourism Organization, Visit Qatar, PROMPERU, Tanzania Tourist Board, Tourism Malaysia, the Japanese National Tourism Organization, and many more. Over the past three decades, more than 15,000 travel brands and 100,000 travel industry professionals from 120+ countries have been associated with Fairfest's events.

Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman & CEO of Fairfest Media, said: "We are excited to welcome WTE Miami to the Fairfest portfolio. WTE is rightly positioned as a global travel tradeshow serving the US as the world's largest travel market and we already see a 100% growth potential in 2026, leveraging the synergies."

Javier P. Palencia, Director of WTE Miami, said: "Joining forces under the Fairfest umbrella will allow WTE Miami to reach new heights, benefiting from its global clientele and expertise. The WTE team will vastly extend the show's reach and performance due to synergy with the Fairfest team, ensuring continuity and upside for all our exhibitors and attendees. Together, we plan to double the number of exhibitors and attendees for the 2026 edition."

Few places capture the spirit of global travel quite like South Florida. As one of the most vibrant cities in the world, Miami brings together the pulse of the Americas with the glamour of a world-class destination.

Taking place on the 27th and 28th of October 2026 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the next edition of WTE Miami promises a major expansion. Doubling the number of exhibitors and attendees in 2026, the show will explore new avenues in travel and tourism, offer greater opportunities for B2B networking and bring together industry leaders for thought-leadership content.

About Fairfest Media

Fairfest Media is a leading trade show organizer in Asia and India. Its flagship travel trade show OTM, certified as the leading travel trade show in Asia in a study by NielsenIQ, brings together 50,000 travel and tourism industry professionals from 80 countries. Fairfest continues to shape the future of travel in the world's fastest-growing markets. Fairfest also organizes more than 10 other major trade shows across travel and other industries. For more information, please visit fairfest.com. For more information about WTE Miami 2026, please visit wtemiami.com.

Oaklins DeSilva & Phillips, the New York investment bank specializing in marketing services, technology and media, advised Fairfest through the transaction.

