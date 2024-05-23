Fastrack launches Fleek: The party ready watch collection that turns heads

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23: India's iconic watch and accessories brand, Fastrack, unveils its electrifying new collection, 'Fastrack Fleek' with a campaign film that bursts with energy and attitude. The collection features 17 watches which fuse different eye catching elements, adding a dash of style and flair to every look.

The campaign film is set in a surreal world, with dynamic visuals inspired by the shapes and facets of the watches. The video is a visual feast, featuring a mix of life size props, dynamic camera movements and a lively choreography that reflects the brand's 'Seriously Playful' attitude. It features the protagonists interacting with the bold shapes and each other in a fresh way while making a serious style statement.

The Fastrack Fleek watches are absolute head-turners! The men's watches feature unique case shapes, edgy grooves on the dials, and an innovative sub dial layout that gives them a dapper yet unconventional look. The women's series is a story in glamour with studded embellishments on both the dial and bracelet, instantly grabbing the spotlight. With the sleek mesh strap and vibrant color combinations, the collection has a perfect match for any outfit.

Fastrack Fleek is the ultimate fashion accessory to flaunt your fashion quotient this season. Whether you're hitting up brunches, ruling the dance floor, going on dates, or just slaying everyday life, these watches dial up your look. With prices starting at Rs 2795 and going up to Rs 6195, the collection has something for every budget and style preference.

Get your Fastrack Fleek watch and own the party scene. Visit your nearest Fastrack store, shop online at www.fastrack.in, or find us at Titan World and other authorized dealers nationwide. The campaign is now live on Fastrack Youtube channel.

Fastrack, India's iconic youth brand, exudes a fashion-forward ethos, embodying contemporary style and expression of the youth zeitgeist. Fastrack's designs are trendy and eye-catching, catering to the bold and fashion-forward. With a diverse range of accessories, and with a finger on the pulse of the youth fashion space, Fastrack's designs resonate with the fashion aspirations and preferences of its young and dynamic consumer base.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)