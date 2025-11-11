Fat Frog Builds India's Bold New Mom Brand, Promom

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11: Branding agency Fat Frog has partnered with Promom, an emerging women-led mothercare brand, to create a distinctive identity that's rewriting the story of motherhood for a new generation.

Fat Frog is a Lucknow-based branding and design agency crafting purpose-driven identities for ambitious brands. Known for its sharp storytelling and clean visual systems, Fat Frog partners with businesses to build brands that stand out -- from startups to established companies across India.

The collaboration has resulted in a brand that merges empathy, innovation, and aesthetics -- positioning Promom as one of the most forward-thinking players in India's maternity and baby-care space. Empowering the Modern Mother, Promom was founded on a simple belief: motherhood should be freeing, not limiting. Designed for women who juggle work, family, and ambition, Promom offers intuitive, tech-enabled products -- from wearable breast pumps to postpartum essentials -- that fit seamlessly into modern lives.

Fat Frog brought this philosophy to life through a brand identity system that reflects confidence and calm. The design language, rooted in warm, contemporary tones, clean typography, and minimal form -- gives Promom a refined, human-centered visual voice. "Promom isn't just a product line; it's a movement. We wanted the design to feel like a breath of relief -- something that celebrates mothers rather than instructs them," said Harshul Gupta and Gurmeet Singh Gulati, Founder and Creative Director at Fat Frog.

From the brand logo and packaging to Promom's digital ecosystem, Fat Frog developed an end-to-end brand system with continuity across every touchpoint. The result is a seamless brand experience, approachable yet premium, that resonates with new-age mothers across India.

The packaging design, inspired by simplicity and ease, mirrors the functionality of Promom's hero products. The agency's approach focused on clean communication, accessibility, and emotional connection -- qualities often missing in conventional mother-care branding.

"We wanted Promom to look and feel like a friend -- smart, dependable, and empathetic. Fat Frog understood that instinctively," said Anavi Kalia, founder of Promom.

Promom stands out as a women-led brand building for women, a shift long overdue in the category. Since launch, its products have been lauded for blending technology with emotional intelligence, and its design language has set a new benchmark for what modern motherhood looks like in India. Fat Frog's work helped Promom translate its mission -- freedom, strength, and care -- into a tangible identity that mothers instantly relate to.

