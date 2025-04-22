Fibe and Mirae Asset Financial Services join hands to offer personal loans to salaried professionals

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22: Fibe, India's leading fintech has joined hands with Mirae Asset Financial Services (MAFS), the NBFC subsidiary under the Mirae Asset Financial Group, to expand credit access to last mile consumers. This strategic partnership is set to empower salaried individuals, especially the middle-income group, with seamless and quick access to personal loans through a fully digital process.

Fibe's partnership with MAFS will further strengthen its presence across India, expanding credit access to a wider customer base at competitive interest rates. As part of the partnership, salaried individuals will be able to avail loans upto Rs5,00,000 for a tenure of upto 36 months.

Fibe's Cofounder & CEO, Akshay Mehrotra said, "The partnership with MAFS will unlock greater potential in co-lending, thus expanding our reach to more customers, further reinforcing our commitment to drive financial inclusion across the country. This also aligns well with the evolving borrowing habits of salaried individuals, especially the youth, with the majority of them shifting towards app-based financial solutions. Together, we will leverage each other's robust network and tech expertise to deepen our impact across India."

With a shared commitment to speed, convenience, and flexibility, this partnership ensures that borrowers receive the best possible borrowing experience and help them fulfil their financial requirements.

Krishna Kanhaiya, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mirae Asset Financial Services said, "We are happy to partner with a dominant player in the personal loan segment. This partnership enables us to connect with a vast base of retail borrowers and offer them seamless, hassle-free financial solutions. It marks a significant step in our journey to build a robust loan book and underscores our commitment to becoming one of the most trusted brands in the lending space."

Mirae Asset Financial Services (MAFS) recently forayed into the personal loan segment and aims to build a strong personal loan portfolio while providing borrowers with a seamless and hassle-free lending experience.

Fibe has positively transformed the lives of over 30 million customers, significantly expanding its presence over 500 cities. Its mission to provide reliable credit solutions to Bharat has empowered countless individuals.

About Fibe

Fibe is one of India's leading consumer lending apps focused on young, aspirational, and tech-savvy Indian consumers. It is building a financial ecosystem that enables the mid-income group and the underserved segments to fulfil their financial aspirations. Fibe offers a range of financial products, including cash loans, long-term personal Loans, and Impact loans for sectors like healthcare and education, making affordability more accessible.

Fibe offers instant approvals and quick disbursals. Fibe's Tech Arm Social Worth Technologies Private Limited has partnered with Axis Bank to offer a secure, numberless credit card ensuring seamless user experience.

Fibe has grown multifold over the years and emerged as a market leader in providing financial assistance to young middle-income and underserved groups in India. Due to its scalable business model, Fibe has recently been upgraded to A- by CARE Ratings and has access to debt lines from leading banks, NBFCs and wholesale debt markets. It has been certified with ISO/IEC 27001 for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). Fibe has disbursed more than 7 million+ loans worth Rs. 26,000 Cr+ since inception through its lending partners.

* Winner of BW Festival of Fintech Lending Platform of the Year (Gold) and Fintech Brand of the Year (Silver)

* ET Healthcare Awards 2024 - Excellence in Affordable Healthcare Financing

* Entrepreneur 2024 Founder Of The Year & Best Innovation in Financial Services

* Winner of G20 Digital Innovation Alliance - Best Startup in Fintech

About Mirae Asset Financial Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 2020, Mirae Asset Financial Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. is a new-age Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. We are part of the globally trusted Mirae Asset Group, bringing decades of financial expertise and innovation to India's lending ecosystem.

At Mirae Asset Financial Services, we're reimagining credit access for the modern Indian consumer--making it faster, simpler, and more transparent. We leverage technology and innovation to deliver digital-first products that provide seamless access to credit--anytime, anywhere. Whether it's a secured or unsecured loan, our aim is to simplify the borrowing experience while building lasting trust with our customers.

Our approach is rooted in listening closely, responding quickly, and delivering exceptional service. At the heart of our operations is a passionate team of solution-focused professionals dedicated to delivering value and earning the trust of every customer.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431986/Fibe_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)