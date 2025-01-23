FIEO and Credlix Sign MoU to Empower Indian Exporters with Financial and Logistical Support

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 23: The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has partnered with Credlix, a global leader in supply chain financing solutions, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the growth of Indian exporters and strengthen their global presence. This collaboration focuses on streamlining international trade by providing exporters with innovative financial solutions, logistical support, and other critical resources.

By combining FIEO's extensive network with Credlix's expertise in financial services, the partnership aims to address key challenges faced by exporters. Initiatives include workshops, trainings, financing advisory and technological support to raise awareness - a solution that helps businesses scale their operations effectively.

Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO, Credlix, stated, "We are proud to collaborate with FIEO to empower Indian exporters on their path to growth and self-reliance. This partnership shows our shared commitment to overcoming key trade challenges. Through innovative financial and ogistical support, we aim to simplify export operations and help businesses establish a strong presence in global markets."

The partnership includes technological and logistical solutions from Credlix, such as warehousing and supply chain management, to address exporters' operational hurdles. FIEO will actively promote the initiative, encourage exporter participation, and guide businesses in navigating complex global markets.

Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General & CEO, FIEO, remarked, "This collaboration with Credlix marks a significant milestone in advancing India's vision of self-reliance and strengthening its export sector. By providing SMEs with financial and logistical resources, we aim to help them overcome barriers, enhance operational efficiency, and capitalize on opportunities in international trade."

Dr. Sahai further highlighted the liquidity gap and lack of credit flow in the Indian economy, which has posed persistent challenges for exporters. "Export finance remains a critical issue for various segments, particularly for MSMEs, which are the backbone of India's export ecosystem," he noted.

The MSME sector contributed 45.73% of India's exports in 2023-24, yet it continues to struggle with limited access to export finance. With 35,000 members, primarily from the MSME segment, FIEO sees this MoU as a pivotal step in addressing these challenges and unlocking growth opportunities for exporters.

This alliance is set to simplify export operations, enhance business capabilities, and accelerate the growth of Indian exporters, contributing to India's economic progress and reinforcing its position in global trade.

Credlix is a global leader in supply chain financing, dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions to SMEs worldwide. Focused on delivering rapid, collateral-free access to working capital, Credlix helps businesses optimize cash flow and achieve their growth potential.

Moglix is one of Asia's largest B2B commerce companies, empowering manufacturing and infrastructure businesses to transform their supply chains from procurement to distribution. As the first B2B commerce unicorn in manufacturing, Moglix supports over 1,000 large manufacturers and 3,000+ factories with a valuation of $2.6 billion.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) is an apex trade promotion body set up by Ministry of Commerce & Industries in 1965 with its members contributing around 70% of India's exports. With 16 offices on PAN India basis, FIEO works to support and promote India's export fraternity by providing valuable resources, market access, policy advocacy and networking opportunities for businesses.

