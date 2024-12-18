Fiona Diamonds Opens 6th Flagship Store in Prayagraj: Redefining Sustainable Luxury with Bridal Elegance and Engagement Rings

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 18: Fiona Diamonds, a pioneer in lab-grown diamonds, celebrated the opening of its sixth flagship store in Civil Lines, Prayagraj, further cementing its position as a leader in eco-friendly luxury. With existing stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune, this new addition reflects Fiona's vision to make exquisite, ethical, and responsible fine jewellery accessible to a broader audience, especially for engagements and weddings.

The grand inauguration was graced by celebrated Actors Shubhangi Atre, Gouri Tonnk, and Hunar Hali, whose presence added sparkle to the occasion.

Actor Shubhangi Atre, known for her popular catchphrase "Sahi Pakde Hain", congratulated the people of Prayagraj, saying, "You've made the right choice by bringing lab-grown diamonds to your city. Fiona Diamonds is perfect for those who value both beauty and responsibility."

Actor Gouri Tonnk added, "Jewellery is every woman's best friend, and the variety and craftsmanship Fiona Diamonds offers are truly a dream come true for every style and jewellery lover in a cost effective way."

Actor Hunar Hali remarked, "Buying a lab-grown diamond not only enhances your beauty but also shows how responsible you are towards the environment as its a better option compared to blood diamonds. It's luxury with a purpose."

Speaking at the launch, Parag Agrawal, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Fiona Diamonds, stated, "This new store represents a milestone in our journey to revolutionize the fine jewellery landscape. At Fiona, we are committed to offering exquisite designs that embody sustainability, unmatched craftsmanship, and timeless beauty. Engagement rings and bridal jewellery remain our most cherished offerings, and we're thrilled to bring these to the people of Prayagraj."

Fiona Diamonds has earned acclaim for its eco-friendly, conflict-free creations. Each piece reflects the brand's dedication to sophistication and responsibility, setting new standards in the fine jewellery industry. A solitaire engagement ring at Fiona Diamonds costs as little as Rs50,000 for 1 carat, compared to the Rs5 lakh price tag of a similar natural diamond, making it an accessible yet premium choice for couples embarking on their journey of love.

The Prayagraj store offers customers a curated selection of engagement rings, bridal jewelry, and timeless designs that combine modern elegance with Fiona's ethical values. This launch marks another step in Fiona's mission to create a future where luxury and sustainability coexist seamlessly.

Fiona Diamonds offers an extensive collection of jewellery online at www.fionadiamonds.com and on Instagram at @fiona.diamonds, with nationwide delivery.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)