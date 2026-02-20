First Responder Beyond Borders: Indian Navy's Humanitarian Outreach in the Indian Ocean Region

PRNewswire

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 20: The Indian Navy hosted the 9th edition of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs on 20 February 2026 at Visakhapatnam, at a time when the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is witnessing increasingly frequent natural disasters and humanitarian crises. With 'Maritime Cooperation for Humanitarian Support' as a central theme, IONS 2026 reflects the shared recognition among regional navies that humanitarian response at sea requires cooperation, coordination, and collective resolve. In this context, the Indian Navy's consistent humanitarian outreach to partner nations highlights India's intent to contribute constructively to regional self-reliance.

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations are today an important dimension of India's diplomatic engagement projected outwardly towards our waters. The Indian Navy's operational reach, mobility, and logistical capacity, enable it to respond swiftly across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Naval ships function as self-contained relief platforms, capable of transporting food, water, medicines, engineering equipment, and medical teams, while embarked helicopters extend search-and-rescue and supply capabilities ashore. This inherent flexibility allows India to provide timely support to friendly foreign countries during crises.

Mission Sagar & Mission Sagar-II, launched in 2020, illustrate this approach. Indian naval ships such as INS Kesari and INS Airavat delivered food, medical supplies, and liquid medical oxygen to countries including Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar, Comoros, Sudan, and Mozambique during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over successive deployments, thousands of tonnes of essential supplies were transported to several nations. These missions were undertaken in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, reflecting an integrated national response to regional humanitarian needs.

Operation Samudra Setu (2020 ) further demonstrated the Navy's capacity for sustained Non-combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO). While primarily focused on repatriating Indian citizens during the pandemic, the operation executed by ships such as INS Jalashwa and INS Magar, highlighted the ability to plan and conduct large-scale sea-based movements under complex global conditions. Such operational experience strengthens preparedness for future international HADR missions.

More recently, the Indian Naval ship INS Sumedha carried flood relief material to Kenya during the 2024 floods. The Indian Navy's role in Operation Brahma (2025) during the Myanmar earthquake and Operation Sagar Bandhu (2025) during the cyclone in Sri Lanka reflected India's continued commitment to assisting friendly foreign countries in times of distress. Following Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, Indian Navy ships including INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri, INS Sukanya, INS Gharial and Landing Craft Utilities transported substantial quantities of relief material, ranging from dry rations and temporary shelters to medical and engineering stores. The coordinated involvement of naval, air and ground assets underscored a whole-of-government approach to humanitarian assistance.

Although the Indian Navy remains equally prepared to respond to disasters along India's own coastline, its engagements across the IOR reflect a broader recognition that humanitarian challenges in interconnected maritime spaces require cooperative responses. Disasters in one part of the region often have cascading economic and humanitarian effects across sea lanes and coastal communities.

#IONSConclave26 offers a valuable opportunity to deepen practical cooperation in this domain. By encouraging dialogue on standard operating procedures, logistics coordination, joint exercises, and information-sharing mechanisms, the conclave can help enhance interoperability among IOR navies. A shared understanding of capabilities and response frameworks can reduce duplication, improve efficiency, and ensure faster assistance when crises occur.

As navies assemble in Visakhapatnam, the emphasis on maritime humanitarian cooperation signals a collective commitment to supporting vulnerable communities across the Indian Ocean. Through sustained engagement and partnership-based assistance, India continues to contribute to a regional environment where the sea serves not only as a strategic space but also as a channel for timely and coordinated humanitarian support.

