First Time in India - CoolSculpting® Elite Launches at Alive Wellness Clinics

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 29: Alive Wellness Clinics, one of India's leading aesthetic and wellness clinic chains, has officially launched Elite in India, first and exclusively at Alive Wellness Clinics.

Known for consistently introducing globally advanced aesthetic technologies to India, Alive Wellness Clinics has once again redefined the body contouring landscape with the arrival of the next generation of the world's most loved fat freezing technology.

CoolSculpting® Elite is designed for complete body transformation through advanced non- surgical fat reduction technology that offers a more refined, comfortable, and personalized treatment experience.

The newly launched technology features:

* Dual applicators allow the treatment of two areas simultaneously

* 18% more coverage compared to the previous generation applicators

* Visible results starting in as early as 3 weeks

* Redesigned C-shaped applicators engineered for enhanced body fit and comfort

* US FDA-approved technology

In a landmark move for the Indian aesthetics industry, Alive Wellness Clinics has acquired and launched four CoolSculpting® Elite machines simultaneously across its clinics, making it one of the biggest CoolSculpting® Elite launches in the country. This further strengthens Alive's position as a pioneer in bringing internationally advanced aesthetic technologies to India before anyone else.

The grand launch event witnessed the presence of leading aesthetic experts, wellness enthusiasts, media personalities, influencers, and industry professionals who came together to experience the unveiling of one of the most anticipated technologies in aesthetic medicine.

The official unveiling of Elite was led by Dr Chirranjiv Chabraa, Founder & Medical Director of Alive Wellness Clinics, alongside the face of the brand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, marking a milestone moment for the Indian aesthetics industry.

Speaking about the launch, Dr Chirranjiv Chabraa said, "Alive has always been the first to bring the most advanced aesthetic technologies to India. With CoolSculpting® Elite, we are introducing a new era of non-surgical body contouring that combines innovation, comfort, and transformational results."

As the face of the brand, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared:

"As someone closely associated with Alive Wellness Clinics, I've always admired the brand's vision of bringing the most advanced aesthetic experiences to India. CoolSculpting® Elite truly represents the future of body contouring, advanced, comfortable, and designed for real transformation. I'm proud to be a part of this milestone moment as Alive Wellness Clinics once again brings a world-class innovation to India first."

Over the years, Alive Wellness Clinics has built a reputation for combining medical expertise with innovation-led treatments across skin, hair, body contouring, anti-aging, and regenerative medicine, continually setting new benchmarks in the Indian aesthetics industry.

About Alive Wellness Clinics

Alive Wellness Clinics is one of India's premier aesthetic and wellness clinic chains offering advanced treatments in skin, hair, body contouring, anti-aging, and regenerative medicine. Founded by Dr Chirranjiv Chabraa, Alive Wellness Clinics is known for bringing globally advanced technologies and personalized transformation experiences to India.

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