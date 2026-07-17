SBI Funds Management IPO allotment today: Here's your guide to check status

SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status: The share allotment of SBI Funds Management’s The share allotment of SBI Funds Management’s initial public offering (SBI Funds Management IPO) will likely be finalised today, July 17 (Friday).

Investors can check the allotment status of SBI Funds Management IPO by visiting the official website of the registrar -- Kfin Technologies Ltd.

How to check SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status online on Kfin Technologies: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the website of Kfin Technologies -- https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2: Look for the 'IPO Allotment Status' option and select the name of the company from the dropdown.

Step 3: Enter either your PAN Number or Application Number or Demat Account.

Step 4: Click on Submit. The website will display your allotment status.

If allotted, investors will receive the credit for equivalent shares in their Demat accounts before the listing.

Investors can also check the allotment status of SBI Funds Management on the websites of the BSE and the NSE.

SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status online on BSE: Direct link

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status online on NSE: Direct link

https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today

Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of SBI Funds Management were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Friday morning. As per the latest grey market activity, its shares were trading at around ₹669 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹95 per share, or 16.55 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

The price band for the offer was ₹545-574 per equity share.

At the upper end of the price band, SBI Funds Management is valued at around ₹1.2 lakh crore. SBI Funds Management shares will list on the bourses on July 21 (Tuesday) at 10 AM.

SBI Funds Management IPO subscription details

The three-day subscription of SBI Funds Management ended on Thursday (July 16), with the public issue fetching over 41 times subscription.

The ₹9,812.91 crore IPO got bids for 5,18,95,47,350 shares as against 12,45,63,536 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 140.11 times subscription. The portion for non-institutional investors attracted 22.51-times subscription, while the retail segment got subscribed 3.60 times.

SBI Funds Management's public issue is entirely an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 17.09 crore equity shares by existing shareholders -- State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi.

Ahead of the IPO, SBI Funds Management raised ₹2,663 crore from anchor investors. The company allotted shares to investors such as GIC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Capital World Investors, BlackRock, Fidelity Management & Research, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Norges Bank, alongside leading domestic institutions like Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon India MF and HDFC Life Insurance.