Fiscalix Launches SARAH, an AI Audit Manager to Revolutionize Auditing with AI

New York [US], January 30: Fiscalix, a subsidiary of Aistra and a leader in AI-driven solutions, announces the global launch of SARAH, an AI Audit Manager designed to transform the audit landscape. SARAH (Smart Accounting & Reporting to Augment Humans) is powered by advanced AI technology and features over 15 AI agents tailored to streamline auditing processes. Its mission is to deliver faster, more precise, and scalable audits, starting with key markets such as the USA and the UK.

SARAH aims to revolutionize auditing by automating tedious manual tasks, utilizing advanced algorithms, and setting new benchmarks for quality. Auditors can reclaim up to 50% of their time, enabling them to focus on high-value activities like nurturing client relationships, improving audit quality, and developing talent. SARAH's comprehensive features include automating data extraction from public filings and client documents, reducing errors through intelligent data matching, and simplifying resource management through automation tools.

The auditing industry faces increasing pressure to deliver faster and more accurate results. SARAH addresses this challenge by enhancing productivity and ensuring higher audit quality, supporting firms in global markets as they adapt to evolving financial regulations and client expectations.

Speaking on the launch, Kishore Mirchandani, CPA, CEO of Fiscalix said, "AI in auditing isn't just about enhancing efficiency; it's about empowering auditors to unlock deeper insights and raise the overall quality of audits. With the introduction of SARAH, we're tackling some of the most enduring challenges in the industry. SARAH gives modern audit teams the ability to explore data at a granular level, uncovering both risks and opportunities with remarkable precision and clarity, which ultimately drives smarter, more informed decisions."

Neeraj Bhargava, Chairman and CEO of Aistra Labs Inc., said, "SARAH is a significant leap forward for the auditing industry. By leveraging advanced AI, we are not only making audits faster and more accurate but also enabling audit teams to focus on strategic and high-impact aspects of their work. We believe SARAH will trigger the beginning of a transformation in the way audits are conducted globally."

For more information about SARAH and how it can transform auditing processes, visit Fiscalix.com or Aistra.com.

About Aistra

Aistra is an AI adoption company which builds products and solutions that Make AI Work for a variety of business processes and professional services. It develops and integrates AI technologies into work-streams enabling quantum leaps in productivity and effectiveness, while ensuring the necessary quality controls and compliances.

About Fiscalix

Fiscalix delivers efficiency and effectiveness in Audit and Accounting processes by driving AI adoption, eliminating mundane work, minimizing risk, and enabling accounting professionals to focus on deeper client relationships, gain access to global talent pools, and achieve greater work-life balance.

