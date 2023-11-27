fischer reimagines modern construction for India's fast-growing infrastructure sector at the International Expert Forum

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 27: German multinational manufacturer, fischer Group of Companies recently hosted its maiden International Expert Forum (IEF) 2023 in New Delhi. The group, best known for its fastening products for the construction and DIY industry, hosted a day-long knowledge sharing session for professionals committed to the advancement of the construction process through extensive research and collective experience.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Dedicated to the field of Civil Engineering, the forum brought together experts from around the world to delve into critical topics such as Connection Interactions, Seismic Behaviour of Structures, Structural Retrofitting, Fire Designs of Connections, and the Necessity of Governing Standards.

The discussions at IEF focused on future construction trends, innovative methodologies, and the significance of connections in various construction segments.

Speaking at the event, Mayank Kalra, India Managing Director said, "At fischer India, we do more than build structures. We create a legacy of Innovation, Accountability, and Reliability in the construction industry. We are driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence. We empower our clients to achieve their construction goals with confidence and precision. Our proactive approach is all about exceeding, not just meeting, expectations."

With a widespread presence across India, fischer India boasts a dedicated team of over 110+ techno commercial sales and technical representatives. These experts stand ready to provide the right solutions to customers every day, ensuring that the construction needs are met with precision and professionalism.

fischer India has built a robust foundation with a network of over 300+ channel partners across India. This extensive partner network significantly expands fischer India's reach and distribution capabilities, making its products and solutions accessible to a diverse clientele and a wide array of projects.

fischer products have been used in a variety of construction projects in India. For example, numerous steel and chemical anchors and other solutions by fischer were used in the construction in India's "Statue of Unity", which towers above all other statues in the world at 182 metres. Furthermore, fischer products are being used in important Indian construction projects such as the Jewar International Airport, the Central Vista, the Diamond Quadrilateral project and the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation.

Further Uday Shikhare, National Technical Manager, fischer India added, "We are deeply honored and overwhelmed with the response received at the inaugural edition of the fischer International Expert Forum in India. The symposium has been curated with the vision to open new avenues of understanding connections, providing valuable insights for structural consultants, planners, and architects. I thank all participants, speakers, and sponsors for making the International Expert Forum 2023 a resounding success. Your contributions have undoubtedly propelled the industry forward, and we look forward to continued collaboration in the future."

The fischer International Expert Forum 2023 featured renowned speakers sharing their expertise on a diverse range of topics:

* Dr. Oliver Geibig, Managing Director Business Units & Engineering, EB Member, explored fischer's journey from the plastic plug to BIM and robotic solutions.

* Mayank Kalra, India Managing Director, provided insights into India's construction industry and fischer's journey in India.

* Prof. Konrad Bergmeister from the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna, Austria, and one of the keynote speakers, discussed future trends and the importance of anchors in the construction industry.

* Anurag Sinha, ED, EIL, emphasized the significance and importance of anchors in refineries.

* Dr. Saurabh Shiradhonkar, IIT-Roorkee, shared his insights into seismic design philosophy and its impact on connections.

* Prof. Akanshu Sharma from Purdue University, USA, presented cutting-edge methods for seismic retrofitting using post-installed fastenings.

* Prof. Suriya Prakash, IIT-Hyderabad, highlighted the latest trends and advancements in structural retrofitting.

* Dr. Boglarka Bokor from the fischer Group explored the Non-Linear Spring Model for Plate Designs.

* Dr. Thilo Pregartner from the fischer Group discussed the topic of Strengthening of Fastening with Post-installed Reinforcement/Fire Design.

* A comprehensive panel discussion centered around code developments for anchoring, PIR, and structural retrofitting, providing a holistic view of industry standards and practices.

About the fischer Group of Companies

The fischer Group of Companies, headquartered in Waldachtal in Germany's northern Black Forest, generated sales of 1.14 billion euros in 2022 with a worldwide staff of 5,600 employees. The family-owned company operates 51 subsidiaries in 39 countries and exports to more than 120 countries. It includes the five divisions: fischer fixing systems, fischer Automotive, fischertechnik, fischer Consulting and fischer Electronic Solutions.

With a share of sales of more than 80 per cent, fixing systems is the biggest division within the fischer Group of Companies. In 75 years, the specialist for safe and economical fixings and connecting elements for the construction industry has become the technological market leader. From dynamic anchors for earthquake areas or heavily stressed buildings to DIY solutions for private use: The fischer product range comprises more than 15,000 articles, including plastic, steel, and chemical fastening solutions. Products also include a wide range of screws, drills, adhesives, sealants, and foams. The wide variety of fischer fixing solutions is completed by product ranges for specific applications such as facade and installation systems, fixing solutions for concrete such as cast-in elements, or specific fixings for external thermal insulation composite systems (ETICS). With a comprehensive range of services, the company offers its customers an ideal and individual support service which includes the development of custom solutions. Sales representatives and application engineers guarantee personal and professional support. fischer also supports clients throughout all construction phases, from planning and calculations all the way to briefing and installation until the project's successful completion. 75 years of innovative power and technological skill contribute to the continuous development of the fixing specialist's products and services. The workforce of the fischer Group of Companies files 20 times as many patents per employee than the average of the German economy.

fischer Automotive manufactures high-quality parts for vehicle interiors. Its range of products includes air vents, cup holders, trays and multi-function components.

With its construction kits, fischertechnik is active in both the toymaking and the educational sector.

fischer Consulting advises small and medium-sized businesses, government agencies and major companies on their path towards lean and efficient processes.

fischer Electronic Solutions develops and manufactures electronic solutions including product and system developments based on the latest technology as well as custom production orders processed in the company's own production facilities.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285879/fischer_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)