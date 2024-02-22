FLY MY LUGGAGE: Setting Milestones in Premium Luggage Services, Worldwide

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 22: FLY MY LUGGAGE, India's pioneering online excess luggage booking platform, has achieved remarkable success since its inception, marking a series of significant milestones in the travel industry. Notably, this groundbreaking platform is the country's very first to offer tailored and cost-effective excess baggage, Baggage Transfer( International to Domestic & Domestic to International ) transportation services to both domestic and international travelers, ensuring a hassle-free and convenient experience for all passengers.

With their range of premium services like express pick-up, express delivery, same-day delivery, and economy options, customers have the flexibility to choose what works best for them. They pride themselves on their affordable prices, ensuring that their services remain accessible to everyone. Additionally, with their widespread presence at major airports such as Calicut International Airport in Calicut, Mangalore International Airport in Mangalore (Karnataka), Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, and TRV-KERALA International Airport in TRIVANDRUM, FLY MY LUGGAGE has made it incredibly convenient for travelers to access their services with ease. No matter the size or weight of your excess luggage, this company stands ready to provide fast, efficient, and reliable service to ensure that your belongings reach their destination on time, every time. With round-the-clock customer support and a dedication to customer satisfaction, they are the go-to solution for all your excess luggage needs.

FLY MY LUGGAGE International Services boasts competitive pricing, with rates starting from Rs 500 per kilogram for international shipments and Rs 90 per kilogram for domestic services. Operating in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Calicut, Mangalore, and Pune, the company ensures convenient access for customers nationwide. Its comprehensive range of services includes both doorstep and airport pickups, offering seamless logistics solutions for all luggage transportation needs.

FLY MY LUGGAGE stands out as India's first platform that allows passengers to book their excess baggage without any weight limitations, tailoring to individual needs and preferences. This revolutionary service caters not just to travelers but to businesses and corporations as well, accommodating goods weighing up to 500 kilograms. This level of convenience and efficiency sets FLY MY LUGGAGE apart from conventional airlines and other services. Additionally, the platform caters to the specific needs of senior citizens, Women with Children, pregnant women, and students going to study abroad, ensuring their comfort and convenience throughout their travel journey.

The company has delivered over 11,250 packages to 115 countries, serving 5223 satisfied Passengers, and transporting an impressive total of 3925 tons of goods. These figures underscore the platform's unparalleled success and growing prominence in the travel and logistics industry.

Himanshu Singh, Manager of FLY MY LUGGAGE, emphasized, "Embark on your journey with confidence, knowing that Fly My Luggage is taking care of your excess baggage. We're not just a service; we're your assurance that every part of your travel experience is handled with precision and care."

FLY MY LUGGAGE plans to expand its reach to more airports and cities, redefining the standards of convenience and efficiency in excess baggage handling. Passengers can avail themselves of services from any city or airport through advanced bookings for pick-up, baggage transfer, and international to domestic transfers.

For further information and bookings, please visit FLY MY LUGGAGE's official website at http://www.flymyluggage.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)