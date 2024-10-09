Focally Announces Spectunes, Revolutionary Smart Eyewear Merging Style, Functionality, and Affordability

PNN New Delhi [India], October 9: Focally, a leader in innovative smart wearable technology, is proud to unveil Spectunes, a groundbreaking line of smart eyewear that seamlessly blends fashion, functionality, and affordability with exquisitely handcrafted frames. Starting at an attractive price range Rs 5,499 to Rs 6,499, Spectunes is poised to redefine how we perceive and wear glasses with style. Spectunes stands out from the crowd with its ingenious swappable frames, empowering users to effortlessly change their look to complement any occasion or mood. Whether it is about attending a formal event, enjoying a casual outing, or embarking on a sporty adventure, Spectunes ensures that everyone has the ideal look in a snap.

Key Features of Spectunes:

* Interchangeable Frames: Spectunes offers a customizable experience with its wide selection of glass frames online. Whether classic or contemporary, there's a frame for every occasion. These eyeglass frames are online and handcrafted, ensuring each pair is unique and personal.

* Superior Lens Technology: Spectunes' lenses include UV protection, blue light filtering, anti-glare properties, and prescription options, making them some of the best glasses available. Whether you require prescription sunglasses or sunglasses with prescription lenses, Spectunes has you covered.

* Bluetooth Connectivity and Smart Features: These best smart glasses come equipped with Bluetooth for seamless call handling and music listening. Integrated with smart features like navigation and voice assistance, Spectunes adds a tech-savvy edge to your daily eyewear.

* LoLasting Battery Life: Spectunes ensures you stay connected all day with a battery life of up to 8 hours on a single charge. Whether you're making calls, listening to music, or using navigation features, thesesmart Bluetooth glasseshave the power to keep up with your day-to day activities.

* Durability and Comfort: Crafted from premium materials, Spectunes ensures durability without compromising on comfort. These Bluetooth eyeglasses are designed to be lightweight and sturdy, perfect for all-day wear.

* Pocket-Friendly Prices: Starting at a mere Rs 5,499, Spectunes offers unparalleled value for money, making stylish and functional eyewear accessible to everyone. Whether you prioritize fashion, functionality, or both, Spectunes delivers exceptional quality without burning a hole in your pocket.

Anish Mallappa, Co-founder of Focally, remarked," I'm excited to unveil a new era of wearable technology with our smart audio glasses. These aren't just glasses; they're a statement, a seamless blend of avant-garde design and cuttiedge innovation. Imagine the ability to stream your life's soundtrack, take calls, or receive real-time updates through a pair of sleek, stylish frames. Focally smart glasses redefine convenience and connectivity, offering an immersive auditory experience while keeping your world in sharp focus. This is more than just eyewear; it's your gateway to a smarter, more integrated lifestyle. With Focally, the future isn't just on the horizon-it's perched on the bridge of your nose".

Sagar Madlivyar, CEO of Focally, said, "I am incredibly excited to introduce Spectunes, our innovative smart audio glasses that are set to revolutionise the way you experience sound and style. Spectunes are more than just eyewear--they are a bold statement in the fusion of technology and fashion, crafted to enhance your everyday life with unparalleled convenience and sophistication. Equipped with advanced directional audio technology, Spectunes allow you to enjoy immersive sound while staying connected to the world around you, all without the need for earbuds or headphones. Whether you're taking important calls, streaming your favorite music, or interacting with your digital assistant, Spectunes provide a seamless, hands-free experience that perfectly complements your lifestyle. At Focally, we are dedicated to pushing the limits of wearable technology, and Spectunes exemplify our commitment to innovation and design excellence. We invite you to join us in this exciting new chapter, where technology and style converge to create a truly elevated and connected experience."

Availability

Spectunes will be available for purchase through Focally's official website,

https://focally.in/ and select retail partners. Customers can explore the diverse range of frame styles and lens options to find their perfect pair.

For further information, please visit https://focally.in/

Focally is a progressive smart augmented reality tech company dedicated to developing innovative, stylish, and high-quality wearable tech solutions. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing visual experiences, Focally continually pushes the boundaries of design and technology to cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

