Former Just Dial Co-Founder Ramani Iyer Joins Aasra Hospitals as Director, Set to Acquire Considerable Minority Stake

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 7: Aasra Hospitals, a leader in precision healthcare, proudly announces that Ramani Iyer, the former co-founder of Just Dial, has joined its board of directors. With his appointment, Iyer is set to acquire a considerable minority stake in the hospital, demonstrating his commitment to enhancing healthcare innovation in India.

Iyer's journey in entrepreneurship, notably as a co-founder of Just Dial, has left a significant imprint on the Indian business and technology sectors. His expertise in driving technological advancements and strategic business growth is unparalleled. At Just Dial, his role was crucial in changing the dynamics of consumer access to business information, showcasing his visionary leadership.

Welcoming Iyer, Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Chairman of Aasra Hospitals, said, "We are delighted to have Ramani Iyer with us. His entrepreneurial spirit and insights into tech-driven businesses are in perfect harmony with our vision of revolutionizing healthcare through innovation. Iyer's significant stake acquisition and guidance will be invaluable in our journey to expand and improve our healthcare offerings."

In his role as a director, Iyer will utilize his deep industry knowledge to guide Aasra Hospitals' strategic initiatives, especially in the field of technology-enhanced precision care.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Iyer stated, "Joining Aasra Hospitals is a momentous step for me. The healthcare sector's ongoing digital transformation presents immense opportunities, and Aasra is at the helm of this evolution. I am fully aligned with their vision of leveraging technology to provide superior healthcare services. I look forward to contributing to the hospital's growth and innovation."

This strategic move, facilitated by Future Relevant Consulting LLP, reaffirms Aasra Hospitals' dedication to leading the healthcare industry with innovative, technology-driven solutions, while Iyer's acquisition of a significant minority stake marks a new era in the hospital's commitment to excellence in healthcare.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

