Sponsored Content

Home / Content / Press Releases ANI / Formidium Launches Fund Services Training Program Offering 100 per cent Placement Starting February 1, 2024

Formidium Launches Fund Services Training Program Offering 100 per cent Placement Starting February 1, 2024

Formidium Launches Fund Services Training Program Offering 100 per cent Placement Starting February 1, 2024

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 30: Formidium Training Academy announces the launch of its highly valuable program, the Fund Services Training Program. This course is designed for both aspiring individuals and finance professionals, aiming to impart skills in fund administration, and compliance starting on February 1, 2024.

It's a 6-month paid training course and offers 100 per cent placement with a starting salary of 4LPA after successful completion of the course.

Registration for the Fund Services Training program is now open. Interested candidates can visit [FTA website] for detailed information on the syllabus, and registration.

Whether you're just starting or want to learn more, our program is made for you. Don't miss out - sign up now for a great career in finance!

For more details, Kindly visit https://formidiumtraining.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story