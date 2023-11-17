Sponsored Content

Founder of Index Emirates, Ganesh Rayapudi marks 20 Years of Innovation in UAE Construction; Pioneering Waterproofing and Thermal Protection

Ganesh Rayapudi, the founder of Index Emirates

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
SRV Media

New Delhi [India]/ Dubai [UAE], November 17: Ganesh Rayapudi, the visionary founder of Index Emirates, proudly announces a substantial achievement as he celebrates a remarkable two decades of innovation and excellence as a waterproofing professional in the UAE construction industry. With a remarkable 27-year track record, Rayapudi has been instrumental in the concrete thermal protection of numerous iconic and federal projects across the region.

A Legacy of Expertise and Unmatched Experience Since 1999, Index Emirates Waterproofing LLC under Rayapudi's leadership has not only excelled in many new major projects but also in the repair and rehabilitation of concrete protection and waterproofing systems in large-scale constructions. "Our expertise lies in our ability to troubleshoot and devise solid rehabilitation strategies for protection of concrete from all sources of water at complex projects," says Rayapudi.

This includes addressing protecting concrete from Ground water and soil settlement issues in irrigation projects, tunnels, and basements.

Certified Specialized Application company and Industry Leaders As 'Certified Applicators' for both local and international waterproofing & construction chemical manufacturers, Index Emirates has delivered successful outcomes for well-reputed clients and contractors in Dubai. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in every project they undertake.

Advancements in Technology and Sustainable Solutions Index Emirates LLC is at the forefront of technological innovation, offering advanced solutions across all divisions. The company is also a leader in sustainable construction by promoting Green & sustainable products for basement waterproofing systems, also focusing on energy-saving PU Spray Foam Insulation. "Our approach to sustainability is deeply integrated into our work ethic," states Rayapudi.

Looking Ahead with a Rare Combination of expertise in designing NEW & REPAIRS of existing waterproofing, concrete protection solutions With a successful concrete specialties division and other divisions such as Epoxy Floor Coatings and Warehouse Protection, Index Emirates is uniquely positioned in the industry.

"Our rare combination of expertise in both new projects and rehabilitation sets us apart," concludes Rayapudi.

For more information, please visit https://indexemirates.com/ or contact +97143806266.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

