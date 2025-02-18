FREEMANS joins forces with Punjab Kings as their 'Official Tools Partner' for IPL 2025

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 18: FREEMANS, the pioneer and largest manufacturer of Measuring Tools in the Indian subcontinent, is proud to announce its partnership with Punjab Kings as their 'Official Tools Partner' for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This collaboration reflects FREEMANS' commitment to supporting sporting excellence in the region while contributing to Punjab Kings' preparations for the upcoming IPL season.

Commenting on the partnership, Sahil Nayar, Executive Director at FMI Limited (FREEMANS), said, "We are proud to be the Official Tools Partner of Punjab Kings for the IPL 2025 season. This partnership reflects our deep-rooted commitment to our home state, Punjab, where we introduced our first FREEMANS Measuring Tape in 1950. For us, the moment marks 75 years of manufacturing FREEMANS Tools, with our roots firmly planted where we began. Together, we look forward to an exciting and action-packed season of cricket, celebrating precision, performance, and the spirit of the game!"

Satish Menon, Punjab Kings CEO, added, "On behalf of the entire Punjab Kings family, I welcome on board FREEMANS Tools as our partners for IPL 2025. We look forward to having a great partnership with them that runs for a long time and is accompanied with success and trust."

FMI Limited is the pioneer and the largest manufacturer of Measuring Tools in the Indian subcontinent. Its product portfolio is marketed under the brand FREEMANS and includes an extensive selection of Hand Tools and Power Tools. Founded in Ludhiana, Punjab in 1950, FREEMANS celebrates its 75th anniversary in the manufacturing sector this year. The company also has a history of successful sports sponsorships across various disciplines.

Punjab Kings have strengthened their squad for IPL 2025, roping in World Cup-winning former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as Head Coach and Shreyas Iyer as the new captain. The team's core includes IPL's highest wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal, international stars such as Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, etc. and a talented group of young Indian players, positioning the franchise as strong contenders for the trophy.

About FREEMANS

