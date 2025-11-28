Freudenberg Medical & Freudenberg Filtration Technologies Highlight Key Product Innovations at CPHI PMEC 2025

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 28: Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, a global leader in innovative filtration solutions, announced the expansion of its advanced product portfolio to include next-generation Fan Filter Units (FFUs), BIBO (Bag-In/Bag-Out) systems with integrated blowers, and specialized NMP-compatible filters engineered for the demanding environments of Lithium-Ion Battery (LiB) and Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) production.

On a similar note, Freudenberg Medical, a global manufacturer of Tubings and custom assemblies for the Biopharmaceutical Industry and Medical devices announced expansion of its bioprocessing capabilities. Freudenberg manufactures high purity fluid handling products from two dedicated sites in the United States and Germany.

* Freudenberg Medical's Biopharma Solutions Group has installed an industry first 'CleanAssure' system: A new sanitary washing and drying workstation within the cleanroom that utilizes ultra-purified water for washing at a specified temperature range and then drying with filtered air. This system is designed and deployed for customers who need Single Use Assemblies and Tubings with added assurance for safety.

* Freudenberg has also expanded their capabilities for single-use assemblies with additional over molded silicone connections for bioprocessing and pharmaceutical manufacturing, these include T, Y and cross connectors. Over molded silicone connections offer an unobstructed smooth flow for a critical fluids path, preventing any potential chances of leakage and fluid entrapment into intra-spaces that may result while using standard fluid couplings, fittings, and connectors.

* Depending on customer's requirements, Freudenberg also offers custom cut-length tubings, standard tubings & Single-Use Assemblies with Gamma sterilization.

Expansion: Freudenberg Medical opened its second production location in Costa Rica in September 2025. With US $25M investment, the new manufacturing operation is 50,000 square feet with three ISO Class 7 cleanrooms operational from day one. Plans have been announced to double the site to 100,000 square feet within the next three years -- quadrupling Freudenberg Medical's total footprint in Costa Rica.

Sustainability: Freudenberg Medical completed the successful global roll out of a state-of-the-art environmental management system and announced ISO 14001 certification for 11 global locations. The achievement caps a global, multi-year effort to reduce environmental impact and a step towards reaching carbon neutrality of its manufacturing activities. In addition, two manufacturing operations have been using 100% green energy with all electricity purchased from renewable energy i.e. solar energy.

"Freudenberg Medical is a leader in sustainable manufacturing for the pharmaceutical and medical device industry," said Falgun Jani, Business Head, Freudenberg Medical India. "Sustainability is an important guiding principle of the Freudenberg Group, and we are committed to protecting the environment and the communities in which we operate."

From Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, the new developments are Innovation in Cleanroom Air Filtration.

The new Freudenberg FFU Series is designed for semiconductor, battery, and pharmaceutical cleanrooms, offering precise control of laminar airflow with HEPA and ULPA filtration efficiency up to ISO Class (per ISO 14644-1). Some of the key advantages include energy-efficient EC motor design, reducing power consumption by up to 35%, smart controlling options for larger clusters with CCM software, Uniform airflow distribution, ensuring critical process stability, low vibration and acoustic performance, ideal for sensitive production zones and smart monitoring options for differential pressure and filter life tracking.

For hazardous material handling environments, Freudenberg introduced the BIBO with integrated blower module, designed to meet containment standards. These systems ensure safe replacement of filters without operator exposure, making them ideal for toxic exhaust streams.

Some of the key features are modular stainless-steel housing for flexible installation, gas-tight sealing and pressure-tested containment, integrated EC blower for stable airflow during filter changeover and compatibility with HEPA/ULPA, activated carbon, and specialty chemical filters.

Recognizing the unique demands of Lithium-Ion Battery (LiB) and Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) production, Freudenberg has developed NMP (N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone) compatible filter media resistant to aggressive organic solvents.

Applications include Dry rooms and coating lines in electrode manufacturing, Exhaust filtration for solvent recovery and air purification and VOC and acid gas removal using hybrid chemical filters. Freudenberg's NMP-resistant filters maintain mechanical integrity, particle retention, and airflow stability even under high humidity and solvent vapor exposure, helping manufacturers maintain high product yield and process reliability.

Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 15 production sites around India, across several different industries, and employs around 3,000 people at 50 locations. www.freudenberg.com

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies is part of the Freudenberg Group, a global technology company that develops leading-edge products, services, and solutions for numerous industries. The company is a trusted partner in air and liquid filtration, serving markets ranging from automotive to pharmaceutical, electronics, and energy. For more information, visit: www.freudenberg-filter.com

Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design and manufacture of biopharmaceutical and medical device components and tubing. With 12 manufacturing operations and more than 2,700 associates worldwide, Freudenberg offers a wide range of manufacturing capabilities from high purity silicone tubings, HelixFlex TPE tubings, Single Use Assemblies, precision molded components, drug coatings, finished devices, catheter shafts and hypotubes for minimally invasive, handheld, and catheter-based devices. www.freudenbergmedical.com

