From a Silent Start to a Social Movement: Loving Crafts Redefines Gifting & Women Empowerment in India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 23: In 2016, without financial backing, marketing muscle, or even family support, two close friends--Rajat Jaiswal and Ankita Ahirwar--quietly launched a homegrown gifting brand from their living room. Today, that humble idea has transformed into Loving Crafts, one of India's fastest-growing personalised gifting brands with a community of over 5 lakh+ customers and 2+ lakh Instagram followers.

But Loving Crafts is more than just a brand--it's a movement rooted in storytelling, sentiment, and social change.

A Gifting Brand with Purpose

Loving Crafts creates handcrafted, emotionally driven keepsakes--designed to make moments last. Their bestsellers include:

* Wooden Engraved Frames

* Miniature LED Frames

* Scrapbooks and Albums

* Valentine's Hampers

* Birthday & Anniversary Gifts

* Sibling and Friendship Mementos

From engraved memories to glowing frames, every product tells a personal story.

"We started Loving Crafts because we believe every bond deserves more than a mass-produced gift. People want to feel remembered--and we help them do that," say co-founders Rajat and Ankita.

Empowering Women, One Gift at a Time

What truly sets Loving Crafts apart is its mission. The brand now employs over 70 people, 99% of whom are women from underprivileged backgrounds. These women are not just workers--they are designers, artists, and contributors to thousands of heartfelt gifts sent across India.

"Most of our team had never worked before. Today, they are not only earning but leading production, design, and customer happiness. This is what real empowerment looks like," says Ankita.

From Instagram DMs to Global Recognition

Loving Crafts started with zero followers and word-of-mouth sales. Fast forward to 2025, and the brand boasts a loyal community of gifting enthusiasts, returning customers, and emotional stories shared through social media. Their Instagram community of 200,000+ followers is filled with testimonials, user stories, and viral reels that capture the essence of meaningful gifting.

The Future: Tech Meets Emotion

The brand is now moving toward the next evolution of gifting:

* QR-coded surprise messages

* Video greetings embedded in frames

* Art collaborations to turn love stories into collectable keepsakes

Rajat and Ankita aim to merge digital memories with tangible, handcrafted experiences--keeping the soul of gifting alive in a tech-savvy world.

Customer Voices: Gifts That Stay with You

"I gifted a miniature LED frame to my husband, and he had tears in his eyes. It wasn't just a gift--it was a memory brought to life."

-- Priya D., Mumbai

"Knowing my purchase supports women's empowerment makes every gift feel twice as meaningful."

-- Meena S., Delhi

About Loving Crafts

Loving Crafts is a personalised gifting brand based in India, founded by Rajat Jaiswal and Ankita Ahirwar. The company handcrafts gifts that carry emotional value while empowering underprivileged women through dignified employment and skills training. With nationwide delivery, high-quality craftsmanship, and a mission that blends heart and purpose, Loving Crafts is setting a new benchmark in the Indian gifting industry.

