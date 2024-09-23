From Barcelona to Mumbai, Brunch & Cake Brings Wholesome Dining to Mumbai, India

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: HOLA! Aspect Hospitality is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated arrival of Brunch & Cake to the bustling city of Mumbai, set in Raheja Altimus, Lower Parel. This unveiling marks a significant stride as the renowned all-day dining concept sets its roots in this vibrant metropolis, promising an experience reminiscent of 'Grandma's Goodness'. The first store in Mumbai opened its doors to the public on 11th September, 2024. Originating from the heart of Barcelona, Spain, Brunch & Cake has evolved into a globally beloved institution. Renowned for its unique dining experiences that embody the essence of 'Grandma's Goodness', the brand was founded in 2010 as Cup & Cake and rebranded to Brunch & Cake in 2012. There was a wave of global expansion in 2019, establishing Brunch & Cake as a leading culinary force with 15 restaurants worldwide, spanning from Barcelona to Dubai, Bahrain, and Egypt.

Aspect Hospitality, a subsidiary of the esteemed Aspect Group, boasts successful restaurants across the city of Mumbai, including Akina, Estella, Coconut Boy, and Tuya's. With over 12 years of industry presence, it stands as a beacon of hospitality excellence. Aspect Hospitality has experienced remarkable growth, currently achieving a turnover of 120 crores. The company is on an ambitious trajectory, aiming to expand from 15 to 65 outlets across India within the next 12 months, with projected revenues of Rs 200 crores in 2025 and 350 crores by 2026.

Aksha Kamboj, Chairperson of Aspect Global, shares, "At Aspect Hospitality, we are committed to shaping the future of dining in India by delivering exceptional experiences. We aim to expand Brunch & Cake across key cities like Goa, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, and more. We strive to offer diverse dining experiences, from casual to luxury, and introduce more international brands to India in the coming years. Bringing Brunch & Cake to Mumbai is an exciting step in this vision."

Hitesh Keswani, Managing Director at Aspect Hospitality, shares his excitement: "During a visit to Dubai, I experienced Brunch & Cake for the first time and was instantly struck by its charm and exceptional culinary offerings. The love, warmth, and 'Grandma's Goodness' infused into every dish felt like the perfect fit for a country like India, where family and heartfelt hospitality are deeply valued. I knew right then that this was the ideal concept to bring to our vibrant dining scene."

Stepping into Brunch & Cake in Mumbai, guests will be captivated by interiors that blend iconic design elements with a warm, inviting ambiance. Known for its beautifully curated spaces in landmark locations worldwide, Brunch & Cake's Mumbai outpost is no exception. Signature features such as surfboards, white shells, and the beloved 'Grandma' branding adorn the space, while brass finishes, a stone pizza oven, and terrazzo tables add a touch of elegance. Each Brunch & Cake location is tailored to its surroundings, ensuring that while no two are alike, the essence of the brand shines through. The result is a harmonious, nature-inspired retreat that invites relaxation, content creation, and delightful experiences--a true second home in the heart of Mumbai.

With a legacy of culinary craftsmanship and exceptional service, Brunch & Cake promises to become a cornerstone of Mumbai's dining scene, embodying values of comfort, unconditional love, and generosity. Guests can anticipate a hearty food journey with Brunch & Cake signature dishes, including Next Level Avo Toast, Eggs Carbonara, B & C Scramble, Super Sandwich, Neapolitan Pizza, Cheesecake, Honey Cake, and Carrot Cake, crafted with care and passion using natural ingredients and high-quality flavours. Brunch & Cake Mumbai also introduces a variety of vegetarian dishes specifically for the region as well as a cocktail menu to compliment the dinner experience.

Brunch & Cake welcomes you to experience the warmth and authenticity of Grandma's kitchen right here in the heart of Mumbai.

A bout Brunch and Cake | About Aspect Hospitality | Brunch and Cake India IG

Location: Unit no G - 04, Raheja Altimus, Lower Parel, Worl

Opening Hours: 7.30am-11.00pm

Phone: +91 8657 500 061

Instagram: @brunchandcake.ind

Website: www.brunchandcake.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512357/Brunch_and_Cake_Mumbai.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)