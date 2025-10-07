"From Bhopal to Bombay's Biggest Stage Stebin Ben's First-Ever Grand Concert at NMACC"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: Bombay has always been a city that rewards dreamers -- and for singer Stebin Ben, it's where every late-night rehearsal, every small gig, and every note sung in hope has finally found its moment. On October 11, at The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Stebin will step into the spotlight for what promises to be his biggest concert yet -- his first-ever grand live performance in Mumbai.

Born and raised in Bhopal, Stebin grew up with melodies that shaped his soul. His earliest stage was the school auditorium, where he first realized that music wasn't just a passion -- it was purpose. College fests, competitions, and his first band gave him the courage to chase a larger dream -- one that led him to Mumbai in 2016 with a single goal: to sing for films.

Like every newcomer to the city, the beginning was uncertain. But Bombay's vibrant nightlife soon became his training ground. Performing at cafes and clubs, he built an audience one song at a time. With his 4-piecve band, Steben electrified the Stage. His cover of "Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai" went viral, catching the attention of major labels and eventually opening doors to playback singing. His debut song under Zee Music turned into a hit, followed by several tracks that resonated with both younger audiences and connoisseurs of melody. Stebin Ben: The Singer Who Took Mumbai's Nightlife to Centre Stage

He began lending his voice to superstars like Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Emraan Hashmi, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, and Shahid Kapoor, and collaborated with musicians like Shreya Ghoshal, Meet Brothers, Himesh Reshammiya, Sachin-Jigar, Jeet Gannguli, and Mohit Suri.

Then came "Sahiba", a song that not only topped Spotify charts but also cemented his place as one of India's most promising new voices.

And now, the moment has arrived.

After years of preparing, after countless shows across the country and abroad, Stebin Ben brings his first-ever public concert in Bombay -- the city that made him, the city that taught him, the city he loves most.

11th October | The Grand Theatre, NMACC Mumbai

This will not just be a concert -- it will be a theatrical experience. From tributes to legends like Kishore Da, Rafi Saab, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, and Nusrat Saab, to his own hits like Thoda Thoda Pyaar Hua, Sahiba, Barish -- Stebin will bring it all, with his band, with world-class musicians, with dancers, directors, and full show production. For Stebin, this night is deeply personal. "Bombay was where I started over -- where I sang for ten people before singing for thousands," he shares. "Every step, every stage has led me to this one. This show isn't just a concert; it's my thank you to the city that gave me everything."

It's rare to witness an artist perform at the very venue he once dreamed of from afar. And as the lights dim at The Grand Theatre, there will be a sense of homecoming -- not just for Stebin Ben, but for everyone who believes that dreams and determination can indeed find their stage.

Event Details

- What: Stebin Ben Live - The Grand Theatre Experience

- When: October 11, 2025

- Where: The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Mumbai

- Tickets: Available on BookMyShow

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)