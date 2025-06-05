From Cartons to Community Parks: Mumbai Launches Citywide Recycling Relay on World Environment Day

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: To mark World Environment Day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Rotary Club of Bombay Mid City, and Tetra Pak India have joined forces to launch a citywide sustainability campaign--the Carton Recycling Relay--designed to turn used beverage cartons into durable benches for Mumbai's public parks.

In its first phase, the initiative aims to collect 2.5 lakh used cartons from across the city, which will be recycled into 25 garden benches to be installed in selected public parks. This collaborative effort brings to life the principles of recycling, circular economy, and community participation, with citizens at the heart of the transformation.

"This is a brilliant example of how partnerships can bring sustainability into public spaces, and how the public can actively participate in this transformation," said Jeetendra V. Pardeshi, Superintendent of the Gardens and Tree Office, BMC. "We're not just recycling--we're creating something useful and lasting for the community. This initiative represents the kind of smart, sustainable thinking our city needs."

To kick off the campaign, a set of benches made entirely from recycled cartons were donated to Patwardhan Park, Bandra, a popular green space in Mumbai. The event was attended by Mr. Dinesh Pallewad, Assistant Commissioner, Ms. Swapna Mhatre, Ex Corporator, Mr. Dnyandev Mundhe, Dy. Supdt. of Gardens Zone 3, Mr. Kamlesh Kholiya, Sustainability Manager, Tetra Pak South Asia; Ajay Mishra, Rotary President; and Ms Monisha Narke, Founder, RUR Greenlife.

"At Tetra Pak, we believe that sustainability is a shared responsibility," added Kamlesh Kholiya, Sustainability Manager, Tetra Pak South Asia. "The Carton Recycling Relay turns citizens into changemakers. By transforming used cartons into public assets, we're fostering circularity and strengthening community engagement."

A life-size, carton-shaped collection bin will now travel across prominent locations in the city, encouraging schools, housing societies, businesses, and individuals to deposit their used beverage cartons. More than 50 drop-off points are already available across Reliance Retail and Shakari Bhandar stores across Mumbai up to make participation easy and accessible for all.

Over the next few weeks, the relay will travel across key Mumbai locations, mobilizing schools, RWAs, and workplaces. As the city works toward the 2.5 lakh carton target, 22 more benches will be created and donated--transforming waste into symbols of community action and environmental stewardship.

"Sustainability is one of the 7 pillars of Rotary thrust area and always work around related to protection of environment. We are working with MCGM and corporate to set up street furniture made from recycled waste for awareness since long time. We are happy to see that Tetra Pak came forward to support the cause and create awareness. We are glad to work as bridges between benefactor and donor," added Ajay Mishra, President, Rotary.

The initiative is being implemented on-ground by RUR Greenlife, a long-standing Tetra Pak partner known for its work in waste management and citizen-led recycling. Media outreach is being supported by Free Press Journal.

This campaign is part of a program called 'Go Green with Tetra Pak' launched in 2010 by Tetra Pak, in collaboration with Reliance Retail and RUR Greenlife. The program encourages Mumbaikars to drop off their used beverage cartons at over 60 Reliance Smart and Sahakari Bhandar outlets, and over 100 other drop-off points across Mumbai. These cartons are then recycled into useful items like desks & garden benches and donated back to the society. Tetra Pak cartons are paper-based, recyclable, and increasingly being recycled through a robust ecosystem nurtured by Tetra Pak over the last 20 years, working closely with various stakeholders such as urban local governments, NGOs, brand owners, academia, and consumers.

