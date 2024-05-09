From Dream to Reality, Group 108 Completes 1 year of Awe-Inspiring Journey of Creating Value and Making a Significant Impact

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9: As we celebrate the first anniversary of Group 108, we reflect on a year marked by significant achievements and the steady growth of our project portfolio. This special occasion is highlighted with the introduction of "SPECTACLE 108 Edition One", a testament to our year of excellence and the promising future that lies ahead.

Our journey began ambitiously with our flagship project, GRANDTHUM, which not only laid the foundation stone of our enterprise but also corroborated our identity in the real estate landscape. Over the past year, Grandthum has transitioned from its initial phases to nearing completion, having recently applied for part Completion Certificate (CC) of the project. This progress underscores our commitment to timely and quality delivery.

"ONE FNG", our exquisitely launched IT/ITES project in Oct'23 on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, emerges as a paragon of architectural sophistication and commercial allure. Offering an array of premium office and retail spaces, this development epitomizes the pinnacle of luxury and efficiency. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, "ONE FNG" redefines the essence of upscale commercial environment, providing a foundation for businesses to flourish amidst unparalleled elegance. The construction is progressing rapidly, with the ground floor nearing completion in Tower B and the commencement of excavation in Tower A. Additionally, structure of the largest retail block, F5, is expected to be completed by July 2024, promising to be a cornerstone of retail and commercial activity in the region.

Looking forward, Group 108 is committed to continue with the vision of elevating the standards of sustainable development and architectural innovation. Our future projects would embody these values, driving growth and setting new benchmarks in the real estate sector.

In celebration of our achievements, we are pleased to introduce an exclusive Payment Plan which is valid till 13th May 2024 for project One FNG, offering a 50:50 payment option for office spaces. This initiative is designed to facilitate our clients in securing their spaces with financial ease, allowing them to pay half at the time of booking and the balance upon reaching the superstructure phase.

Dr Amish Bhutani, Managing Director, remarks, "As we contemplate our accomplishments over the previous year, we approach the future with renewed zeal for the emerging opportunities within the real estate sector. Our commitment is resolutely centered on executing projects that surpass the contemporary demands of commercial infrastructure."

Reflecting on the one-year anniversary, Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director of Group 108, remarked, "The conclusion of our inaugural year stands as a profound affirmation of our dedication to excellence and steadfast commitment to our clientele. As we commemorate this significant milestone, we eagerly anticipate perpetuating our trajectory of success and providing outstanding developments in real estate."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)