From Kajol & Sara Ali Khan to Vedang Raina & Veer Paharia: Celebrities agree that, Wellness is the New Luxe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: GlobalSpa Awards, the most euphoric and elite event in the wellness calendar, took place on 16th April 2025 in Mumbai. The event brought together key leaders from the spa, wellness, and hospitality industry. The evening also welcomed renowned celebrities from Bollywood, Television & Fashion, adding a touch of glamour and popularity. Now in its seventh edition, the primary goal of the GlobalSpa Awards is to champion exceptional standards and foster a deeper connection between spa aficionados and top-tier wellness establishments.

"At the GlobalSpa Awards, our mission is to recognize and celebrate the individuals and organizations who relentlessly strive to elevate the standards of wellness. These awards stand as a tribute to their passion, dedication, and innovation," said Parineeta Sethi, Chief Editor of GlobalSpa India & Middle East.

Hosted by the gorgeous Sophie Choudry and comedian Nitinn Miranni, this year's extravagant gathering welcomed a-lister celebrities, like Rekha, Kajol, Sara Ali Khan, Vedang Raina, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonali Bendre, Nitanshi Goel, Avinash Tiwari, Pratibha Ranta, Veer Paharia, Jasmin Bhasin, and many others. Their presence on the red carpet added an exceptional sparkle to the event.

These luminaries not only added glitz and glamour, but they also played roles as presenters and recipients of awards across various categories, encompassing the best destination spa, best salon, best beauty brand, best hotel spa, and more. This year's event raised the bar with expanded choices, innovative technology, sustainability & conservation wellness initiatives, and a commitment to inclusivity, highlighting the importance of self-care while featuring renowned celebrities.

The evening also witnessed the unveiling of the latest cover of GlobalSpa with Sara Ali Khan shot by Rohan Shrestha at the scenic Interlaken, Switzerland.

Partnering brands shared their experience of a successful collaboration with the GlobalSpa Awards 2025.

This year, Samira Habitats was the Presenting Partner for GlobalSpa Awards. With three decades of leading Alibag's Real Estate story, Samira's Signature, New World Livingscapes and Land Holds blend expanded lifestyles with nature, slower living, and wellbeing. Their vision aligns seamlessly with GlobalSpa's ethos of promoting holistic, luxe wellness, as a way of life.

Mr Samir A. Nerurkar, Founder & M.D. - Samira Habitats reiterates," Wellness is truly the new luxe". Samira Habitats, aligns naturally, with the emerging, new world community, who choose life in harmony with nature, sustainability and expansion, in our large, pristine acreages and bay side-living opportunities, in Alibag. A vision, so perfectly synched with GlobalSpa's uber luxe universe of wellness conscious and sustainable lifestyle.

Luxury Destination Partner, Austria Tourism with the mountains, springs and healing therapies, Austria has a deep-rooted spa and wellness tradition--think thermal baths, alpine health resorts, and medical wellness clinics and GlobalSpa Awards is an apt platform to partner.

Congratulating the team on the memorable event, Christine MukherjI, Country Head, Austria National Tourism Office, said, "Austria has long been a sanctuary for wellness, from our Alpine retreats to our world-class thermal spas. Partnering with the GlobalSpa Awards allows us to share our unique wellness culture with a global audience that values health, sustainability, and holistic experiences. It's a natural alignment that celebrates wellbeing.

Heidi Grimwood, Sr. Vice President ELE|NA, said "It was a vibrant celebration--from impeccable organisation to a dazzling guest list--that radiated purpose and passion. As a beacon of excellence in conscious living and sustainable wellness, the event beautifully echoed the values we uphold at ELE|NA. It left a lasting impression on everyone who shared in this extraordinary experience.

"As the Audit & Knowledge Partner for this year's awards, our role was to develop a process that was fair, subjective, transparent & inclusive. The enthusiastic response in the form of nominations received this year was nothing short of palpable", says Monish G Chatrath, Managing Partner, MGC Global Risk Advisory.

Bubble Communication managed the Media & Influencer duties for the event.

GlobalSpa Awards 2025: The Complete List of Winners

Best Resort Spa

North

* The Westin Resort and Spa, Himalayas

* Ananta Spa & Resort, Pushkar

East

* MAYFAIR Spa Resort, Gangtok

West

* Alila Diwa Goa

South

* The Tamara Coorg

Spa Manager of the Year

* Agatha B. Marak - The Westin Resort and Spa Himalayas

* Dr Avantika Kochar - Ksema, Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills

Best Destination Spa

* Atmantan Wellness Centre, Mulshi

* ITC Grand Bharat

Most Luxurious Spa Resort

* Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra, Kovalam

* Raffles Udaipur

Most Luxurious Spa Hotel

* Park Hyatt Chenna

* Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa

Best Hotel Spa

North

* Andaz Delhi by Hyatt

South

* Shangri-La Bengaluru

West

* Spa by L'Occitane - JW Marriott Vagator Goa

East

* The Park Kolkata

Best Spa Product - Anti Ageing (Global)

* Dermalogica

Best Spa Product (Global)

* Thalgo

Most Luxurious Spa Treatment

* Signature Spa by JW - JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity

* Heavenly Signature Massage - The Westin Goa

Most Environmentally Inclined Spa (Hotel & Resort)

* CGH Earth - SwaSwara

Best Wellness Cuisine

* Aujasya by The Leela

* Pema Wellness Resort

Best Ayurvedic Wellness Spa

* The LaLiT Resort & Spa Bekal

Best Ayurvedic Wellness Retreat

* Dharana at Shillim

Best Holistic Wellness Retreat

* Six Senses Vana

* Carnoustie Ayurveda & Wellness Resort

Best Day Spa Hotel

* Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport

* Sofitel Mumbai

Best New Day Spa

* Florian Hurel Hair Couture & Spa

Best Spa Interiors (Day)

* SORIN

Spa Therapist of the Year

* Ms N Vini Achumi - Kaya Kalp The Royal Spa, ITC Mughal

* Apokla Tsazito Sangtam - Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Best New Resort Spa

* Timbertales - Luxury Resort Coorg

* MAYFAIR Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati

Best New Hotel Spa

* Raffles Jaipur

Best Spa Interiors (Hotel & Resort)

* JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

Best Spa Product - Anti Ageing Line (India)

* RAS Luxury Oils

Best Spa Product - Natural Line

* Serenite

Best Indian Spa Product

* Shankara

Most Luxurious Spa Day (Hotel)

* Cinqtuair Spa - The Claridges New Delhi

Most Luxurious Spa Day (Standalone)

* Sawadhee Traditional Thai Spa

* J Wellness Circle - Lodha World Tower

Best Salon With Spa

* Jean-Claude Biguine Salon & Spa

* JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Best Day Spa Chain

* IOSIS Wellness

READERS' CHOICE

Favourite Destination - MIDDLE EAST

* Jordan

Favourite Emerging Destination

* AlUla, Saudi Arabia

Favourite Destination - EUROPE

* Austria

Favourite Destination - AFRICA

* Seychelles

Favourite Destination - ASIA

* Maldives

Favourite Destination - USA

* California

Favourite Destination - OCEANIA

* Fiji

Favourite Destination - INDIA

* Goa

Favourite Airport Spa

* ENCALM Spa

Favourite Spa Brand - GLOBAL

* ELENA The Spa

Favourite Spa Resort - GLOBAL

* JOALI BEING

Favourite Spa Hotel - GLOBAL

* Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa, Baden-Baden

Medical Wellness Retreat - GLOBAL

* SHA Wellness Clinic

Favourite Holistic Wellness Retreat - GLOBAL

* Santani Wellness, Sri Lanka

Medical Wellness Retreat - INDIA

* Amal Tamara

Favourite Eco Spa - GLOBAL

* Soneva Soul at Soneva, Maldives

Favourite Honeymoon Resort & Spa of the Year - INDIA

* The Leela Palace Udaipur

Favourite Honeymoon Resort & Spa of the Year - GLOBAL

* Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

* LUX South Ari Atoll, Maldives

Favourite Spa Resort - INDIA

* Ananda In The Himalayas

Favourite Salon - HOTEL

* Silhouette Salon & The Barbershop

Favourite Salon - STANDALONE

* LOOKS Salon

Favourite Organic Brand

* Forest Essentials

Favourite Sustainable Destination

* Bhutan

Favourite Spa Hotel - INDIA

* The Westin Gurgaon

Best Product Range - Sunscreens

* CHOSEN By Dermatology

Best New Product Range - INDIA

* Spiceology

Brand Founder Of The Year

* Deepali Bansal and Puneet Bansal - Suroskie

Homegrown Beauty Brand

* Love Organically

EDITORS' CHOICE AWARDS

Innovation In Wellness

* Tulah Clinical Wellness

Luxury Wilderness Wellness

* Siddhayu Wellness x The Bamboo Forest

Best Naturopathy Wellness Resort, India

* Pema Wellness Resort

CELEBRITY AWARDS

* GlobalSpa Icon of Holistic Wellness - Deanne Panday

* GlobalSpa Evergreen Diva - Kajol

* GlobalSpa Rising Star - MALE - Vedang Raina

* GlobalSpa Rising Star - FEMALE - Pratibha Ranta

* GlobalSpa Most Loved Gen Z Icon - Nitanshi Goel

* GlobalSpa Inspirational Icon - Sonali Bendre

* GlobalSpa Most Versatile Performance of the Year - Avinash Tiwary

* GlobalSpa Wellness Trailblazer - Rakul Preet Singh

* GlobalSpa Emerging Face of The Year - Veer Pahariya

* GlobalSpa Wellness Entrepreneur - Malaika Arora

* GlobalSpa Icon of Wellness - Sara Ali Khan

* GlobalSpa Charismatic Personality Female - Jasmine Bhasin

* GlobalSpa Charismatic Personality Male - Taha Shah Badussha

* GlobalSpa Style Icon - Sophie Choudry

