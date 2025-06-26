From Remote Borders to National Spotlight: North-East Youth Dazzle at Buddhist Cultural Festival

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26: Inspired by the vision of global humanitarian and revered spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar - of a connected, compassionate, and culturally vibrant India - The Art of Living Social Projects has been working with youth from India's remote border regions. This vision found expression at the North-East Buddhist Cultural Festival in Kolkata.

Held at the Alka Jalan Foundation Campus, the North-East Buddhist Cultural Festival brought to life the dreams, discipline, and deep-rooted culture of Buddhist youth from the Sino-border regions of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and other North-Eastern states. Under The Art of Living's 'Har Ghar Agniveer' initiative, these first-generation learners have spent two years immersed in a transformative journey - blending the power of yoga with the grace of classical Kathak dance. Along the way, they've built not just artistic skill, but also cognitive clarity, emotional resilience, and a lasting connection to India's rich cultural heritage.

The festival itself was a culmination of this journey. Participants from various Art of Living training camps across the border regions took the stage to present their talent before an audience that included representatives from the Armed Forces, international dignitaries, and civil society leaders. The objective was clear: to mobilise greater recognition and support for this initiative so it can scale nationally and reach even more youth in India's borderlands.

This cultural initiative is also a powerful contribution to Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and 'Vibrant Border Villages' vision, which seeks to bridge India's cultural heart with its geographical peripheries.

The event was made possible through the generous support of Anamika Kala Sangam, with IHA Foundation and Alka Jalan Foundation as key partners for the venue and logistics. With continued backing, this initiative holds the potential to grow into a nationwide movement - offering these talented students a platform beyond the margins, and a rightful place in India's cultural mainstream.

