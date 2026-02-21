From Runway to Boardroom: CIAL Aeropark Redefines Where India Works

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 20: Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has stepped beyond aviation and into the future of work, launching India's first co-working space operated by an airport operator. The CIASL Business Centre, nestled in the CIAL Aeropark, is a first-of-its-kind move where an airport operator enters the co-working business for the very first time, transforming the airport ecosystem into a high-performance business destination.

Designed to host 400-500 professionals, the centre blends the power of airport connectivity with tech-enabled, modern, aesthetically designed workspaces; carefully planned for a premium and diverse customer base. Situated at the heart of Kerala's airport-led business zone, it delivers something rare: a workspace that is minutes away from the terminal, where boardroom meetings and boarding gates can feel part of the same schedule.

Fully furnished and ready-to-move-in, the business centre offers value-added services including high-speed Wi-Fi, housekeeping, ample car parking, 24x7 power backup and a strong community experience through curated events and flexible workspace solutions. It also stands out as the only premium co-working/business centre in the Cochin Airport nearby area, making it the most convenient option for businesses that operate around travel, aviation and high-frequency client movement.

Key Features at Your Runway's Edge

The facility offers a versatile line-up:

- Fully serviced private office cabins

- Expansive co-working areas

- Modern meeting rooms and executive boardrooms

- A fully equipped seminar hall

- Large corporate event spaces

- Dedicated podcast studios

- In-house dining and restaurants

- Ample parking for tenants and guests

This setup enables businesses to operate right beside an international runway, combining global mobility with seamless workplace efficiency.

Joining the Global Airport-City Wave

The CIASL Business Centre aligns Kochi with the growing global trend of "airport cities", where aviation, commerce, and innovation grow together. As India scales up aviation infrastructure and related industries such as Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), Kochi's CIAL Aeropark ecosystem is emerging as a powerful base with MRO hangars, business aviation, aviation training academies and now premium workspaces, built to support airlines, start-ups, engineers, executives and global business teams.

In a post-pandemic world where agility matters, the centre redefines convenience: leaders can finish a board meeting and catch a flight within minutes, reducing travel friction and speeding up decision-making.

Built Green and Built to Scale

Echoing CIAL's leadership in renewable-energy-driven infrastructure, the business centre prioritizes sustainability through energy-efficient design and green-minded operations. With this launch, CIAL is not just expanding facilities, it is reshaping the role of airports in India's economy, turning Kochi from a gateway into an enterprise magnet at the centre of the airport-city revolution.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)