From the Streets of Mumbai to the UAE, Bonkers Corner Goes Global

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: In a defining move that reflects the rising ambition of India's new-age fashion entrepreneurs, Bonkers Corner, a bootstrapped and fast-growing apparel brand, has announced its entry into the UAE market through a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform. The expansion marks the brand's first international foray and reinforces its commitment to building a globally resonant, digitally native fashion label from India.

Founded by Shubham Gupta, Bonkers Corner has carved a distinct niche in India's competitive D2C landscape by staying rooted in originality, accessibility, and a strong community-first ethos. With 15 stores across India and a thriving online presence, the brand's expansion into the UAE is a strategic response to the region's surging appetite for bold, expressive streetwear and its rapidly evolving e-commerce ecosystem.

"The UAE is one of the most vibrant and diverse fashion markets in the region, with online fashion sales projected to surpass $6.5 billion by 2027. We see a strong appetite here for culturally fluid, comfort-driven streetwear that speaks to self-expression and that's exactly what Bonkers Corner offers. For us, this expansion is less about international reach and more about connecting with like-minded communities. We've grown by listening to our audience, and we're bringing that same energy to the UAE," said Shubham Gupta, Founder of Bonkers Corner.

As a homegrown brand that scaled without institutional funding, Bonkers Corner has relied on quality, sharp design thinking, drop-led collections, and a loyal digital fanbase to grow organically. Its approach reflects a larger shift in the Indian fashion narrative, where bootstrapped brands are now building globally scalable business models without compromising on quality, creativity or control.

Bonkers Corner's international ambitions extend beyond the UAE. With its strong D2C backbone, the brand plans to explore many geographies in the coming phases, while experimenting with pop-ups, exclusive drops, and cross-border community building. What began in a modest warehouse in Mumbai has grown into a fashion movement that reflects the voice of India's youth - rebellious, real, and ready for the world.

About Bonkers Corner

It's all in the name - Bonkers Corner is where bold meets comfortable, where fashion breaks rules but still feels like you. Born and based in Mumbai, we're a proudly homegrown brand redefining affordable, unisex fashion with a distinctly offbeat edge. Every piece is designed and made in India, blending standout silhouettes with everyday ease.

What started as a small experiment has grown into a cult-favourite label with a loyal community across the country. Our aesthetic? Wildly expressive, always wearable. Think streetwear with soul - oversized fits, quirky graphics, and drops that help you reinvent your style, your way.

At Bonkers Corner, we believe fashion should be fun, fearless, and for everyone. We don't follow trends - we create our own corner of crazy, where self-expression is the only rule. And we're just getting started.

Instagram: @bonkers.corner

Website:

UAE: www.bonkerscorner.ae

Global: www.bonkerscorner.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)