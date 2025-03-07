From USD 5B to USD 7B in 3 Months: GIFT City Poised for Global Fund Leadership - IFSCA-IVCA Conclave 2025

NewsVoir

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 7: The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), India's apex industry body for alternative investments, in collaboration with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), is set to host the inaugural IFSCA-IVCA Fund Management Conclave 2025. Scheduled for 12th March 2025 at GIFT City, this exclusive forum is designed for key stakeholders in the fund management ecosystem, including senior policymakers, fund managers, and industry leaders. The Conclave is being held in collaboration with IC Universal Legal, Investec, Peak XV Partners, and PwC India.

Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA, emphasized the significance of the conclave, stating, "The IFSCA-IVCA Fund Management Conclave 2025 stands as a testament to the growing synergy between India's regulatory vision and the alternative investment ecosystem. With progressive regulations, efficient tax regimes, and an optimistic approach, IFSCA continues to strengthen India's positioning as a powerhouse for private capital. We are excited to work together in shaping the next frontier of alternative investments."

The MoU signed between IFSCA and IVCA last year laid the foundation for this collaborative effort to bolster India's fund management ecosystem. This conclave is a direct outcome of that partnership, reinforcing the commitment to enabling both domestic and global fund managers to establish and expand their presence in GIFT IFSC.

Tejesh Chitlangi, Joint Managing Partner, ICUL said, "The new FME Regulations clearly reflect the agility and support of IFSCA as a regulator in the growth and development of GIFT City as a financial hub for the fund managers. Global investors are also getting comfortable with GIFT City as a jurisdiction which is evident with over 11 funds being migrated from foreign jurisdictions. Easing of FPI norms for NRIs, relaxation of broad basing for mutual fund managers from India, clarification of sponsor contribution clearly is a sign of an eco system which is thriving towards the 'Amritkaal' dream."

This high-impact gathering will explore India's evolving fund management landscape, with discussions on fund structuring, tax efficiencies, regulatory frameworks, and investment strategies. The event underscores GIFT IFSC's positioning as a global hub for fund management, further strengthening its role as a gateway for inbound and outbound investments.

Piyush Gupta, Head of Credit Markets, Investec said, "Over the past few years, GIFT IFSC has been increasingly evolving as a domicile of choice for top domestic and global managers. Progressive tax regime, unified and proactive regulation, lower operational costs etc have been some of the relevant considerations for GPs and LPs in favour of Gift City IFSC. We expect GIFT City to emerge as one of the top destinations for global investors in the next decade."

The IFSCA-IVCA Fund Management Conclave 2025 will convene top regulatory and investment stakeholders, including senior government officials from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), and the Department of Revenue (DoR), alongside IFSCA's leadership team and representatives from 200 registered Fund Management Entities (FMEs), mutual funds, global debt funds, private equity, and venture capital firms.

Rajan Anandan, MD, Peak XV Partners & Co-Chair, VC Council, IVCA said, "GIFT IFSC is emerging as a serious contender for global capital. With regulatory agility and structural advantages, it has the potential to reshape India's alternative investment landscape."

GIFT IFSC offers compelling investment opportunities for NRIs, OCIs, and global investors, allowing 100% investment in AIFs with tax exemptions on Category III AIFs' distribution and redemption. Lower entry barriers now enable fund schemes from $3M (down from $5M) and PMS investments from $75K (down from $150K). Additionally, 14 global funds have redomiciled under tax-neutral policies, while ESG-focused initiatives are gaining traction with fee waivers for the first 10 ESG funds.

"We are thrilled to be part of the IFSCA-IVCA Fund Management Conclave 2025, an event that underscores the pivotal role of Gift City as an upcoming financial hub. This conclave shall provide a unique opportunity for industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to converge and discuss the nuances of fund management in IFSC. At PwC, we are committed to fostering innovation and excellence in the financial sector, and we believe that this event will enable significant advancements and collaborations. We look forward to engaging in insightful discussions and contributing to the growth and development of the industry," said Bhavin Shah, Private Equity Leader, PwC India.

The IFSCA-IVCA Fund Management Conclave 2025 will feature an esteemed lineup of speakers, including key government dignitaries such as Shri K. Rajaraman, Dr. Dipesh Shah, and Shri Pradeep Ramakrishnan from IFSCA, who will share insights on the regulatory and policy landscape shaping GIFT City's fund management ecosystem. The event will also host industry stalwarts like Ashish Fafadia (Blume Ventures), Bhautik Ambani (AlphaGrep Investment Management), Hamsini Karthik (Moneycontrol), Kunal Shah (PwC India), Kanchan Jain (Ascertis Credit Group), Piyush Gupta (Investec Capital), Dr. Pritesh Majmudar (DSP Asset Managers Private Limited), and Rubin Chheda (Neo Asset Management Private Limited) who will provide expert perspectives on alternative investments and financial innovation. Additionally, R. Leelavathi Naidu and Sushreet Pattanayak (IC Universal Legal), Rajat Tandon (IVCA), Tushar Sachade (PwC India), and Vaibhav Sanghavi (ASK Hedge Solutions), will also contribute to discussions on legal, compliance, and market trends, making this conclave a pivotal platform for fund managers and investors.

Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is a not-for-profit, apex industry body promoting the alternate capital industry and fostering a vibrant investing ecosystem in India. IVCA is committed to supporting the ecosystem by facilitating advocacy discussions with the Government of India, policymakers, and regulators, resulting in the rise of entrepreneurial activity, innovation, and job creation in India and contributing towards the development of India as a leading fund management hub. IVCA members are the most active domestic and global VCs, PEs, funds for infrastructure, real estate, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners.

These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, and credit and venture debt, among others.

