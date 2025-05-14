Fuel Your Imagination: LEGO® PLAYground Returns with Bigger Thrills!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: Brace yourself for a high-spirited summer! LEGO® Playground is back in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. Open to kids aged 5 and above, this action-packed event will have thrilling challenges that spark creativity and nurture essential skills for the future, one brick at a time. For younger children under 5, a dedicated Duplo Zone will offer guided, hands-on building sessions with parental support.

The LEGO® Playground will be hosted across - Viviana Mall, Thane (16th - 25th May), Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad (6th June - 15th June) and Ambience Mall, Gurugram (13th June - 22nd June). Adding to the excitement, Soha Ali Khan will kickstart the fun at the LEGO® Playground, Mumbai on 16th May and engage with kids putting their best foot forward in the challenges.

Participants will battle it out in epic challenges such as:

* Tower Knock Down: Kids can channel their inner demolition expert by launching Monster Jam cars with a slingshot, as they aim to topple towering LEGO® structures for big points and even bigger cheers.

* Go the Distance: Aspiring engineers can build their dream car out of LEGO® bricks and send it zooming down the ramp. The farther it goes, the closer they get to victory!

* Race Day: It's time to put those wheels to the test! Contestants will use bicycles to power their custom LEGO cars on an epic racetrack, with bragging rights going to the rider that clocks the longest distance.

* Ninja Battle: Ready, aim, launch! Kids get to design and build their own projectiles, then fire them from pre-built LEGO® catapults in a thrilling test of creativity, aim, and kinetic chaos.

* Escape Room: In this brain-teasing adventure, young minds must solve a series of puzzles and logic challenges to break free from our LEGO®-themed Escape Room.

and many more!

"Play is the best expression of children building their skills while they also have fun at the same time", said Bhavana Mandon, Country Manager, LEGO® India. "The LEGO playground is our showcase to kids and parents alike of what we truly stand for - play and creativity. This Playground has fun challenges for kids designed to promote curiosity, creativity, and innovation through playing with LEGO bricks. Come indulge in a celebration of play at the LEGO Playground!!"

Through a series of videos, LEGO® India also highlighted the power of play in redefining learning among children. By encouraging kids to reimagine and reshape the world around them, play fosters creativity, problem-solving, and resilience-- skills that form the foundation of their future. With the Playground event, LEGO® is inspiring innovation and boosting children's confidence in their abilities, reinforcing the vital role of play in every childs' development.

Do not miss this one-of-a-kind adventure with your child! Book your tickets now at BookMyShow and head to Viviana, Ambience or Inorbit Mall to play, create, and unleash your inner PLAY Champion!

And the excitement does not end here - LEGO® is all set to open its very first LEGO® Certified Store in India on 23rd May at Ambience Mall, Gurugram!

