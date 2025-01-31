Fueling a greener future: How PHINIA is powering India's transition to clean mobility

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 31: India's automotive sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation as it adopts cleaner fuel options. CNG, in particular, has been gaining momentum as a popular alternative to petrol and diesel due to its affordability and lower emissions. Sales of CNG-powered vehicles surged from 163,000 units in 2021 to over 550,000 units by 2024, and projections show that by 2030, one in every two vehicles sold will be CNG powered. However, to truly make CNG widespread, India still faces challenges such as limited infrastructure and fewer vehicle options. As India focuses on sustainable mobility, the spotlight is on technologies that can deliver cleaner transportation options.

Recognising this shift and the opportunities that it presents, US-based PHINIA is expanding its footprint to meet the rising demand for alternative fuels, especially compressed natural gas (CNG). With a key fuel system manufacturing facility in Gurugram, the company is gearing up to contribute more significantly to India's green mobility revolution by rolling out advanced technologies designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. The expansion aligns with India's broader strategy to reduce vehicular emissions through alternative fuels while maintaining cost-effective mobility solutions for consumers.

PHINIA is actively investing in research and development to optimise fuel systems for Indian conditions. Its CNG injection systems, designed for both passenger and commercial vehicles, enhance fuel economy while reducing CO2 emissions by up to 25% compared to gasoline-powered engines. At Bharat Mobility 2025, the company showcased a range of solutions tailored for the Indian market, including high-performance direct inject CNG systems and ethanol-compatible fuel systems. These innovations provide automakers with viable alternatives to traditional internal combustion engines without requiring extensive vehicle modifications.

One of PHINIA's most exciting areas of innovation is its work on hydrogen blending with CNG. Todd Anderson, Chief Technology Officer, PHINIA, said, "The diverse needs of the Indian market make it an ideal ground for innovations in the clean mobility segment. Leveraging our decades of expertise in the domain, we are committed towards continuing to innovate and focus on projects for alternative fuels and carbon-neutral technologies. It was an exceptional opportunity for us to demonstrate our advanced innovations and solutions at a dynamic platform like Bharat Mobility. We also leveraged the opportunity to connect and network with industry leaders from across the globe and discuss ideas for further innovations that will aid towards reducing the country's overall carbon footprint."

India's goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070 is ambitious, but achievable with the right focus and innovation. While electric vehicles continue to gain traction, alternative fuels such as CNG, ethanol, and hydrogen will play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions in the near term. The innovations PHINIA is bringing to the table--ranging from CNG systems to hydrogen integration--are not just advancing technology but also contributing to India's larger vision of a sustainable, green transportation network.

Driving this transition requires more than just technological advancements; it demands strong industry partnerships and localised solutions. PHINIA's commitment to supporting India's green transition is not just about the technology it develops; it's about collaboration. With a robust history of supplying advanced fuel systems to over 50 automakers globally, PHINIA is well-positioned to assist Indian manufacturers in their journey toward alternative fuel solutions. The company is working closely with local industry players to ensure its technologies align with the unique demands of the Indian market, making the shift to cleaner fuels smoother for both manufacturers and consumers.

As India strengthens its infrastructure for alternative fuels and expands its focus on decarbonisation, the role of innovative fuel system manufacturers like PHINIA becomes even more critical. With its expertise in clean combustion technologies and a commitment to long-term sustainability, PHINIA is on the path to becoming a key player in India's journey toward a low-emission future.

